The parking lot at Heritage Baptist Church was filled with firetrucks, ambulances and several first responders as the children and leaders of the church’s Awana program celebrated and honored these men and women on their club’s community appreciation night. Approximately 75 kindergarten through fourth graders, who attend the weekly church club, got to meet some of the men who serve our community, get inside the emergency vehicles and watch an emergency demonstration. The first responders were treated to a tailgate-style dinner. A presentation followed in the church auditorium, and then the children were given the opportunity to climb in the emergency vehicles.

Awana ministry director John Antolick said, “Our Awana club theme this year is POBO (Putting Others Before Ourselves). What better way to instill this value in our children than to honor those who POBO every day?”