On Friday, June 23, at 7 p.m., musicians Sophie Till and Ron Stabinsky, recipients of the F. Lammot Belin Arts Scholarship (awarded by the Waverly Community House each year) will give back to The Comm and the community with a free concert in the Comm auditorium at 1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly. The duo will perform Brahams’ violin and piano sonatas on violin and piano. For more information, visit belinarts.org or visit waverlycomm.org.