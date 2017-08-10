Article Tools Font size – + Share This



On Friday, Aug. 18, the Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly Township, will host its annual summertime fundraiser, Cocktails for the Courts, 6-8 p.m, rain or shine. The fundraiser was originally conceived to raise money for the improvement and maintenance of the tennis courts. Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit all community recreation programs (including a backboard for the tennis courts) at the Waverly Community House, furthering the Comm’s mission to provide a safe place for the community and beyond to play.

This year’s theme is “Farm to Table” and there will be spirits and tasty bites from some of the area’s finest eating establishments. Signature cocktails will be served along with wine and beer. Music is provided by the Von Storch Trio.

Tickets are $35 per person at the gate or advance purchase in the Comm office and PayPal at waverlycomm.org. You must be 21 or older to attend.

From left: Sally Blackledge, Dr. Robert Farrell, Bonnie Alco and Don Blackledge, reveling at last year’s Cocktails for the Courts event.