Missed a registration deadline? Call 570-563-2402 to see if there is still room.

• #112 Brain Boot Camp, Wednesdays, Oct. 25, Nov. 1 and 15. Time: noon. Work your brain in stress-free sessions. Word games, puzzles, trivia, vocab challenges and all kinds of mind-boggling activities. Cost: $5 per session.

• #125 Introduction to Strings, Saturdays, Oct. 21, 28, Nov. 4, 9-10 a.m. Beginning group string lessons (violin, cello and bass) for children ages 6-10, with a class recital at the end of the five-week session. Materials supplied: music. Materials needed: an instrument. Short-term rentals are available through retailers such as Robert M. Sides Music and Montero Violins. Cost: $70.

• #114 A War in Letters, Wednesday, Oct. 25, at noon. Mary Beth Voda chronicles the battle for Iwo Jima as seen through the letters of two combatants: US Marine Pfc Tom Kennedy and Japanese commander, Gen. T. Kuribayashi. Although enemies, these shared a love of family and sense of duty to country. Cost: $5.

• Ballroom Dancing Session 2: Mondays, Oct. 23 and 30, Nov. 6, 13 and 20. Clarks Green United Methodist Church. #121 Advanced West Coast Swing, 6-7 p.m. #122 Beginner Samba, 7-8 p.m. Cost: $50 per student.

• #132 Beginners Knitting II, Mondays: Oct. 23, 30 and Nov. 6, 7 p.m. Newly added class. Kristina Laurito’s class was so popular, another class has been added. Hone your knitting skills. Cost: $30. Supply cost: $8 (includes yarn and knitting needles, stitch markers, printed copy of an original knitting pattern).

• #133 Repurposing Workshop Date: Thursday, Nov. 9, 6-7:30 p.m. The word “Mandala” means “circle” in the Sanskrit language. In art, a Mandala refers to symbols and patterns that are drawn, sketched or painted in a circular frame. In this workshop, art instructor Eileen Healey will guide you as you create your own Mandala drawing. Each artist will explore the process of drawing in a symmetrical circular format using a variety of tools and templates. Mandala creation can be meditative and unpredictable. Not even the artist knows what will happen as the Mandala drawing is gradually built by a series of creative choices. Ages 14 and older. Cost: $15.

• #134 Poetry: Write Your Heart Out, Wednesdays: Oct. 18 and 25 and Nov. 1, 8 and 15, 7 p.m. What is poetry? Where does it come from? How do I put my emotions on the page/screen? Led by Leslee Clapp, the class will discuss the creativity and mechanics of poetry so that each student will discover or refine his inner poet. Leslee has led poetry groups and poetry workshops, has been published and has won prizes for her verses. Cost: $20.

• #135 Paint Party: Furniture Refinishing Workshop, Friday, Oct. 20, 5-8 p.m. In this three-hour workshop, Shiloh Richner Byrnes will instruct students in a step-by-step refinishing of a small furniture piece (the size of an end table). Students will choose from three colors supplied by Shiloh and will work through sanding, painting with chalk, paint and sealing. All will leave class with their newly enhanced, completed piece at the end of the workshop that night. Shannon will supply chalk paint. Cost: $35.

• #136 Making a Felt Hat around a Resist, Tuesdays: Oct. 24 and 31 and Nov. 7, 6:30-8:30 p.m. You’ll be wearing your new hat with pride after you complete this class. Instructor Emily Rancier will help you choose or create your own non-plastic pattern, envelop it with wool roving, shape it to your vision and let your creativity take over. You’ll be warm and fashionable this winter. Cost: $30. Supply cost: $10.

• #137 Introduction to Hand Spinning, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 1-2:30 p.m. Learn the basics of spinning wool and/or silk on a hand spindle. Instructor Emily Rancier will draw on her 38 years of spinning and weaving experience to demonstrate different wool and silk preparation for hand spinning. Emily will lend her own equipment to participants and will list options for buying your own to continue your spinning. All in the class will have hands-on experience with this admirable, ancient craft. Cost: $15. Supply cost: $5.