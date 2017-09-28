Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Correction: Artists Gallery will be open to the public Saturday, Oct. 28, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the APBA Family Fun Weekend.

Missed a registration deadline? Call 570-563-2402 to see if there is still room.

• #130 Oil Painting with Marylou Chibirka, Thursdays: Sept. 28, Oct. 5, 12, 19 and 26, 6-7 p.m. Marylou Chibirka will bring her talent as an oil painter to instruct this five-session class. Cost: $80.

• #112 Brain Boot Camp, Wednesdays, Oct. 4 and 18 and Nov. 1 and 15. Time: noon. Work your brain in stress-free noon sessions. Word games, puzzles, trivia, vocab challenges and all kinds of mind boggling activities. Cost: $5 per session.

• #131 Beginning Rigid Heddle Weaving, Saturday, Oct. 7, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Instructor Linda Mesavage will provide information and hands-on experience for you to warp your loom, weave and remove your project from the loom. Handouts will be provided so students will have the information to weave independently after class. All participants should have a rigid heddle loom with rigid heddle threading hook, warping peg and at least one stick shuttle. Students are encouraged to contact instructor prior to class at 570-881-0783 regarding equipment, especially rigid heddle dent size. Mesavage will have limited loom rentals available for students who do not have their own loom. Cost: $60. Supply cost: $10. Register by Sept. 30.

• #127 Foraging for Wild Edibles, Saturday, Oct. 7, 10:30 a.m. Join Susan Vinskofski and explore the Trolley Trail in search of wild edibles. Location: The Trolley Trail Park in the upper parking lot at The Church of the Epiphany, 25 Church Hill Road in Glenburn. Cost: $10.

• #113 Genealogy 101, Wednesday, Oct. 11 at noon. Maureen Gray, president of the Genealogical Research Society of Northeastern Pennsylvania, will guide the class in the steps needed to research a family tree and a pedigree chart. Each participant will receive a folder with materials needed to continue research. Gray will bring several artifacts and samples from her own research that will help explain the research process. Cost: $10.

• #107 Classic Ravioli, Thursday, Oct. 12, 6:30 p.m. Chef Paula Lamberton will entertain all participants as she instructs class in making three types of ravioli: meat, cheese and seafood. Location: First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit Cost: $35. Register by Oct. 5.

#133 Repurposing Workshop (other people’s “junk”), Thursdays: Oct. 12 and 19, 7 p.m. Repurposing is the art of seeing what could be instead of what is. Paint, glue and sewing can make your tired old “whatever-it-is” into the envy of your friends. Cost: $10. Supply cost: $10. Register by Sept. 28.

• #141 New York City Bus Trip, Saturday, Oct. 21, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. (leave New York) Cost: $38. Register by Oct. 14.