The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St. in Clarks Summit.Missed a registration deadline? Call 570-563-2402 to see if there is still room.

• #106 Homemade Baklava: Thursday, Sept. 28, 6:30 p.m. Chef Eva Khalil will share her recipe and show how to prepare this traditional pastry. Enjoy this treat with Turkish coffee and take some baklava home to share. Location: First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit Cost: $35. Register by Thursday, Sept. 21.

• #125 Introduction to Strings for ages 6-10: Saturdays, Oct. 7, 14, 21, 28 and Nov. 4, 9–10 a.m. Students can join Ms. Colleen for an hour of musical fun on Saturday mornings in October. She will be offering beginning group string lessons (violin, cello and bass) for children ages 6-10 with a class recital at the end of the five-week session.

Materials supplied: music.

Materials needed: Instrument. Short-term rentals are available through retailers such as Robert M. Sides Music and Montero Violins.

Colleen’s classical music training from Carnegie Mellon and Boston University has evolved into a thorough understanding of many styles of music. Cost: $70. Register by Saturday, Sept. 23.

• #109 Reincarnation: Have We Lived Before? Mondays: Oct. 2, 9, 16 and 23, 7 p.m. Kevin Creegan will lead this course that will explore the possibility that we have lived more than one lifetime. Benjamin Franklin and Henry Ford are just two of many historical figures who believed in reincarnation. Participants in this course will explore the evidence for reincarnation and what implications it might have on their current lives. Kevin will present relevant materials for discussion. Methods that have been used to facilitate the recall of past lives will also be examined. Cost: $30. Register by Sept. 25.

• #132 The Basics of Knitting: Mondays: Oct. 2, 9 and 16, 7 p.m. Five years ago, course instructor Kristina Laurito rediscovered her love of knitting and crochet, which bloomed into a hobby then a part-time business, selling her creations locally and online via Etsy. She will share her knowledge of knitting with this introductory class that will teach basic skills as participants learn to knit a triangular shawlette. This class will cover casting on/binding off, working knit and purl stitches, increasing and decreasing stitches and finishing a knitted piece.

Cost: $30. Supply cost: $8 (includes yarn and knitting needles, stitch markers, printed copy of an original knitting pattern). Register by Monday, Sept. 25.

• #111 Embattled Freedom: Waverly and the Underground Railroad: Wednesday, Sept. 27, noon. At one time in the history of our area, runaway slaves moved secretly through Waverly homes that were part of the Underground Railroad. The abolitionist era brought conflict between white supremacists who ruled the region and the whites who supported abolition and worked to provide the fugitive slaves with safety, work, land and even education. This narrative, developed by speaker Jim Remsen who was born in Waverly, details the complex history of the remarkable yet little-understood “Colored Hill” settlement, its white supporters and its thirteen black fathers and sons who fought bravely in the Civil War. Remsen’s extensive research ties these local narratives in with events and attitudes of other towns in the Lackawanna Valley at that time. Cost: $5.

• #133 Repurposing Workshop (other people’s “junk”) Thursdays: Oct. 12 and 19, 7 p.m. Repurposing is the art of seeing what could be instead of what is. Paint, glue, sewing can make your tired old “whatever-it-is” into the envy of your friends. You are limited only by your imagination, and Leslee’s class is designed to feed your flights of fancy. Leslee will demonstrate how she repurposed chairs and a table. For the first class, students may acquire a straight chair, side table, or small soft chair, or they may use a piece that Leslee will bring in. For the second class, participants may bring materials from home. After discussing all the possibilities, students will work on their creations, exchanging ideas with others in the class as they work together. Leslee will bring fabric, notions and some tools. Cost: $10. Supply cost: $10. Register by Thursday, Sept. 28.

• #130 Oil Painting with Marylou Chibirka: Thursdays: Sept. 28, Oct. 5, 12, 19 and 26, 6-7 p.m. Marylou Chibirka will bring her talent as an oil painter to instruct this five-session class. Beginners and intermediate students will learn the basic colors, value study, mixing colors, composition and design elements. Each participant will work from an image he has brought in and will create an oil painting with Marylou’s guidance. Cost: $80.00

#131 Beginning Rigid Heddle Weaving: Saturday, Oct. 7, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. In this full day workshop, instructor Linda Mesavage will provide information and hands-on experience for you to warp your loom, weave and remove your project from the loom. Linda will discuss each step as each class member weaves a sampler that provides all with a chance to learn and experiment with different yarns. Handouts will be provided so students will have the information to weave independently after class.

All participants should have a rigid heddle loom with rigid heddle threading hook, warping peg and at least one stick shuttle. Each student is encouraged to contact the instructor prior to class at 570-881-0783 regarding equipment, especially rigid heddle dent size. Linda will have limited loom rentals available for students who do not have their own loom. Cost: $60. Supply cost: $10. Register by Saturday, Sept. 30.

• #102 New to Medicare: Tuesday, Oct. 10, 5:30-7:30 p.m. If you are approaching 65 or contemplating retirement and need to figure out your health care options, this class may be exactly what you need. The class is free. We will review all the different parts of Medicare, what they cover, as well as when to enroll. The APPRISE program is a state-funded program. We do not sell insurance. This class will give you clear, unbiased information about your Medicare options so you can make an informed decision about your healthcare coverage. Free. Register by Oct. 3 It is necessary that you register for this class. The presenter is bringing materials that supplement her talk.

For more info or to register, visit gatheringplacecs.org or call 570-563-2402. A $5 donation is requested.