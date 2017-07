Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Abington Heights Civic League (AHCL) recently donated $1,000 to the borough of Clarks Summit for use in its Pocket Park on Depot Street.

From left: council vice president Dave Jenkins, AHCL treasurer Susan Griffiths, AHCL past president Linda Young, AHCL president Cheryl O’Hora and council president Gerrie Carey.