Shrove Tuesday (Mardi Gras) brings out the griddles and spatulas as the men of the Church of the Epiphany, 25 Church Hill in Glenburn Township, host their annual Shrove Tuesday pancake supper on Feb. 13, 5-7 p.m.

A free will offering will be accepted to benefit the Abington Ecumenical Ministerium’s Emergency Assistance Fund and its food pantry at the Dalton United Methodist Church.

For more information, visit epiphanyglenburn.com. Members of the public are encouraged to bring a friend. Epiphany is an Episcopal church that welcomes all to the supper and its services.