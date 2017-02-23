Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Shrove Tuesday (Mardi Gras) brings out the griddles and spatulas as the men of the Church of the Epiphany in Glenburn host their annual Shrove Tuesday pancake supper on Teusday, Feb. 28, 5-7 p.m. A free will offering will be accepted to benefit the Abington Ecumenical Ministerium’s emergency assistance fund and its food pantry at the Dalton United Methodist Church.

Members of the public are encouraged to bring a friend. Visit epiphanyglenburn.com for more information.

From left: Harry Schmaltz, Jerry Zawislak, and Bruce Rivera.