The second performance in the current season of the Arts at First Presbyterian concert series will be held on Sunday, Nov. 19, at 4 p.m. in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church (FPC), 300 School St. in Clarks Summit.

This event will feature all the musical ensembles at the church, along with vocal and instrumental soloists and ensembles.

The FPC adult choir (pictured) will perform two movements of John Rutter’s “Requiem” and other selections. Other participants in the concert include the bell choir and the children’s choirs.

This event is open to the public, free of charge, but a free-will offering will be taken. For more information or directions, call 570-586-6306 or visit fpccs.org.