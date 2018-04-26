Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The acolytes of the Church of the Epiphany in Glenburn will host the annual Adrian Miller Memorial Chicken Barbeque on Sunday, April 29, 3-6 p.m.

For years, Miller would be found barbecuing the chickens and basting them with his “secret recipe” sauce. About 25 years ago, he passed on his recipe to Rick Little, the church’s acolyte leader and the barbeque became a fundraiser for the acolytes’ annual trip to the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., during the National Acolyte Festival in October.

Rick reports that Epiphany has been in attendance at the Festival for 38 consecutive years, longer than all but two churches in the country, one being the National Cathedral itself.

The barbeque will be held in the parish hall with takeouts available. Tickets are $10; $7 for kids 12 and younger. While it is preferred that reservations be made by calling the church at 570-563-1564, walk-ins are welcome while supplies last. Additional information and directions to the church are available at epiphanyglenburn.org.