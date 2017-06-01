Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The Clarks Green United Methodist Church will celebrate its 38th annual chicken barbecue on Saturday, June 3, noon until 6 p.m. The “Feast of the Chicken” is the church’s main fundraiser.

The proceeds of the barbeque help to finance church programs and to maintain the church building. Eat in or take out. Tickets may be purchased at the door or from any church member. The cost of a ticket is $10; $5 for children younger than 13.

Besides the barbeque chicken, the men will be serving a baked potato, cole slaw, baked beans, a pickle and a roll. The women of the church bake the delicious dessert — cakes, brownies and cookies.

From left: Ed Sheffey, Warren Watkins, John Crounse, Rick Valent, Jim Corselius, Pat Kinney, Dave Jones, Brian Kaeb and Doug Griffing.