The Clarks Summit United Methodist Church congregation will celebrate two anniversaries in the life of the church. The first anniversary is 125 years as a congregation and the second is 50 years in the current church building on the Morgan Highway in Clarks Summit.

A special worship service is being planned on Sunday, Sept. 24, at 10 a.m., when Bishop Jeremiah J. Park will be the celebrant. Special music will be offered by instrumentalists and the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church Choirs as part of this service. A catered sit-down dinner will follow the worship service, with special presentations of the church history of the 50th anniversary committee:

From left, front row: Don Miller, Bruce Valentine, Emily Williams and Shirley Valentine. Back row: Louise Brennan, Al Rogers, Gail Miller, Barbara Derrick, Elaine VanFleet, Pat Russell, Nancy Rogers, Gerald Derrick and Edward Kerber.