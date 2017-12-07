Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The 16th annual O’Malley free Christmas party will be held on Sunday, Dec. 10, 1-3 p.m. at the Keyser Valley Community Center at Keyser Ave. and Jackson St. in Scranton. Children from pre-school to fifth grade are welcome to attend.

Attendees will get a photo with Santa Claus, pizza, orange drink, candy canes, coupons, potato chips and a donut. RSVP to 570-346-1828 by Thursday, Dec. 7. Leave a message with number of children attending.

From left, kneeling: Hunter Marcen and Gene Widdick. Standing: Patrick O’Malley, Sarah Walsh, Patrick O’Malley, II, Joseph Flynn, Emily O’Malley, Vanessa Thomas, Mary Jo Noone, Keith Oleski, Linda Maher, Jay Schectman, Audrey Petrucci, Bob Gilbride, Diane Symuleski, Neil Marcin and Joe Walsh.