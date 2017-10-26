Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The Abington Business & Professional Association (ABPA) will hold its annual fall card exchange featuring a fall fashion show and basket raffle on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Clarks Summit Fire Co. hall, 321 Bedford St. in Clarks Summit. There will be light refreshments and drinks provided by Weis Market and a fall fashion show hosted by The Avenue Consignment, along with networking and a basket raffle. This networking event is free and open to the public. RSVP by Monday, Oct. 30, by emailing LauraABPA@aol.com.

From left: Shirley and Abigail Pisanchyn of The Avenue Consignment and John Nicolosi of Weis Market.