Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The Abington Business & Professional Association annual summer after-hours card exchange will be held on Wednesday, June 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Citizens Savings Bank, 538 S. State St. in Clarks Summit. This event will feature live music by Jacob Cole, complimentary hors d’ oeuvres and beverages, door prizes and more.

All area professionals who would like to network with other area professionals are invited to attend. Reservations are appreciated and can be made by calling 570-587-9045 or by emailing LauraABPA@aol.com by Monday, June 19.

Lisa Akulonis (left) and Sandra Craig of Citizens Savings Bank.