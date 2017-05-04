Candidate Statements

Vote for one unless otherwise instructed. Races without declared candidates omitted.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

DISTRICT ATTORNEY

Mark Powell (D)

Shane Scanlon (R)

Eugene M. Talerico Jr. (R)

SHERIFF

Mark P. McAndrew (D)

RECORDER OF DEEDS

Charles J. Kokinda Jr. (R)

Evie Rafalko McNulty (D)

REGISTER OF WILLS

Fran Kovaleski (D)

SCHOOL DIRECTORS

ABINGTON HEIGHTS (Region 1)

Cheryl Scandale-Murnin (D-R)

Michele M. Tierney (D-R)

(Region 2)

Michele M. Pusateri (D-R)

(Region 3)

Jeanne Cadman (D-R)

Director At-Large

Louise Clauss Brzuchalski (D-R)

Cheryl Scandale-Murnin (D-R)

LACKAWANNA TRAIL (Region 1)

Kevin J. Mulhern (D-R)

(Region 2)

Adrian Bianchi (D-R)

(

Region 3; vote for not more than two)

Deborah C. Naylor (D-R)

Philip R. Stark (D-R)

BENTON TOWNSHIP

SUPERVISOR

Larry Seymour (R)

TAX COLLECTOR

Donita Wright (R)

CLARKS GREEN BOROUGH

MAYOR

William Thorburn (D)

TAX COLLECTOR

Mary V. O’Brien (R)

COUNCIL

(Four-year term; vote for not more than three)

Joseph Barrasse (R)

Alan Hughes (D)

Maureen O’Dea Palmer (D)

William Bill Toms (D)

(Two-year unexpired term)

David J. Rinaldi (D)

CLARKS SUMMIT BOROUGH MAYOR

Herman R. Johnson (D)

TAX COLLECTOR

Kathy Drake (D)

COUNCIL

(Four-year term; vote for not more than three)

Gerrie Fitzgerald Carey (D)

M. Vincent Cruciani (R)

Patrick Williams (D)

(Two-year unexpired term)

Frank Besten (D)

DALTON BOROUGH

MAYOR

Aaron T. Holzman (R)

TAX COLLECTOR

Margaret Peg Sheppard (R)

COUNCIL

(Vote for not more than four)

Jared Gard (R)

John W. Montgomery (R)

Gus Vlassis (R)

GLENBURN TOWNSHIP

SUPERVISOR

William Wicks (R)

AUDITOR

Ellen Clendenning (R)

LAPLUME TOWNSHIP

SUPERVISOR

Thomas A. Dickinson (R)

NEWTON TOWNSHIP

SUPERVISOR

Kevin Carr (R)

TAX COLLECTOR

Jennifer Kwiatkowski (R)

NORTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP

SUPERVISOR

Gary R. Wilding (R)

TAX COLLECTOR

Betty L. Opsasnick (R)

RANSOM TOWNSHIP

SUPERVISOR

James J. Murphy Jr. (D)

Al Myers (R)

TAX COLLECTOR

Lenay Blackwell (R)

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP

SUPERVISOR

Mark T. Dougherty (R)

TAX COLLECTOR

Scott R. Thorpe (D)

WAVERLY TOWNSHIP

SUPERVISOR

(Six-year term)

William J. Byron (D)

(Two-year unexpired term)

Ronald A. Whitaker (R)

TAX COLLECTOR

Ilona Thurston (D)

Candidate Statements

Mark Powell

I want to become Lackawanna County’s first Democratic district attorney in 50 years because I know I can build a stronger and safer community. I’ve spent a lifetime preparing for this job — I’m the most experienced candidate and I’ll be ready to lead on day one. Over the last 27 years, I’ve built a rock-solid foundation in the courtroom, classroom and in the community.

After graduating from Villanova University, Catholic University Law School and practicing law for several years, I went back to law school and obtained an advanced law degree in trial advocacy from Temple Law School becoming a board-certified trial specialist in both criminal and civil law. I teach lawyers how to try cases for the National Institute of Trial Advocacy. No other candidate has my teaching experience, a master’s degree or is board certified.

I devote a lot of time to the community. I’m a 25-year member of the Moosic Lion’s Club and served as its past president. I helped establish Vikings Helping Vikings and in 2016 received their Hero of Humanity award. Currently, I am president of the Moosic Youth Center. I also provide police and firefighters with free estate planning. I’ve been married to my college sweetheart Donna for the past 26 years and we’re raising four children.

As district attorney, I will lead from the front by being in the courtroom trying cases. I will be fiscally sound because I have experience in running a business efficiently. Finally, as a prosecutor I will be fiercely independent.

Shane Scanlon

For the past 16 months, I have had the honor of serving as Lackawanna County’s district attorney, following 14 years of service in the D.A.’s office. Protecting our families is a job I take very seriously and a responsibility I believe is sacred.

As district attorney, I will continue to fight for better and safer neighborhoods for all families. Because I believe the strength of our county begins and ends with the strength of its families.

Since I became district attorney, my team and I have been working non-stop to put those who commit violent crimes behind bars, including drug dealers and child predators.

Our county Drug Task Force made nearly 600 drug arrests and I created a community outreach campaign to educate the public about the dangers of heroin and to provide families help and treatment for the victims of the heroin epidemic. I went to every high school and college in the county to personally deliver this message to our children.

I am also focused on protecting our children from predators, including child abusers and child pornographers. I have developed programs to teach our children about cyberbullying and internet safety.

With a growing senior population, I have focused on investigating and prosecuting instances of physical and financial abuse against our seniors.

We have made progress in making Lackawanna County a safer and better place to live, work and raise a family. But we have more work to do in order to keep Lackawanna County on the right track. So, I ask for your vote and to join me in my fight to protect our families.

Gene Talerico

I began my commitment to public service working for the residents of Lackawanna County in 1987, when I joined the DA’s Office as an intern. Since then, I have served as a Victim Advocate, Assistant District Attorney, Chief of the Child Abuse Unit and First Assistant District Attorney. I have worked my way through the ranks as a prosecutor. My entire career has been as a courtroom prosecutor, advisor to police, and an administrator. I have prosecuted 27 murder cases, hundreds of child abuse cases and more than 10,000 cases overall. I have taken violent criminals and drug dealers off our streets, and I have fought on behalf of victims not only in the courtroom, but also alongside state legislators to increase penalties for those who prey on our children and our elderly.

Over the course of my career, I’ve been honored to mentor and train prosecutors from across Pennsylvania working with the Pennsylvania District Attorney’s Institute and have instructed law students at Widener University School of Law.

I am the only candidate for Lackawanna County District Attorney who has the full depth of experience required for this important job. I have responded to crime scenes; held the hands of victims; presented to judges and juries; and put murderers, rapists and predators behind bars. The job of District Attorney requires trust, integrity, wisdom, maturity, and broad experience. Those qualities are earned, not appointed. I would be honored to have your vote on May 16th. Thank you.

Mark P. McAndrew

I am seeking re-election as Lackawanna county sheriff. During my first term I have made several changes. The civil division is now geographically restructured so civil process can be made more efficiently. Over the past three years, we’ve made more services and each year revenue increased. Last year we made almost 10,000 services. The real estate division is now a two-deputy division. We handle between 800 and 1,000 sheriff sales annually. We have recorded more deeds each of the last three years which generates more revenue. I have increased the size of the warrant division and as a result my deputies have executed more criminal and fines and cost warrants leading to more criminals taken off the street and more money being collected for the county. We collected more than $250,000 last year. My deputies just recently completed active shooter training in the event of a crisis, so we’re more prepared to handle the situation.

The criminal division and processing center combined transported about 12,000 prisoners and the transfer of prisoners has been running smoother. My firearms division issued more than 5,200 LTC permits last year. I humbly ask for your vote May 16 so I can continue to oversee the office progressing. On a personal note, I reside in Mayfield with my wife Geraldine Kozuch McAndrew and daughters Caroline 12 and Patricia 10.

Charles J. Kokinda Jr.

As a life-long resident of Lackawanna, I care deeply about the county. I was raised in Moosic and am a member of the Moosic Presbyterian Church. I graduated from Riverside Junior-Senior High School, where I was a member of the National Honor Society and track team. During the summers, I was chosen to be a People To People student ambassador to Europe and Australia. I attended Ithaca College and King’s College to study History. I’m an Eagle Scout from Troop 4 in Scranton; My Eagle project was the construction of a trail at McDade Park. A black belt, I continue to train and assist in teaching kung fu.

Property rights are fundamental to our society and feeling secure in the ownership of your home is extremely important. For those reasons, I know a change is indeed necessary. I believe Lackawanna County citizens deserve a recorder of deeds willing to serve their full term and not merely treat the office as a stepping stone for their ambition to higher office. To that end, I’m making a contract with you, the voters, that if elected, I will dedicate myself to the duties of the recorder of deeds in Lackawanna County for my entire four-year term.

I humbly ask for your vote on May 16, and in November so that we can bring about "A Change In-Deed!" REGISTER OF WILLS Frances Kovaleski

I am seeking re-election as the Lackawanna County Register of Wills. Prior to being elected as Register, I served as the Deputy Register of Wills for almost 20 years.

I have led the Register of Wills through times of great progress as we ushered in the digital age in Lackawanna County. My staff and I have digitalized 125 years of documents dating back to the year 1878. This service enables any citizen to view and print any document including, wills, marriage licenses and even turn of the century tax returns. We offer this service free to the public and that is something I take pride in.

On an annual basis, my office processes approximately 1,500 estates, 1,200 marriages and over 500 Orphans’ Court matters, including adoptions. Most importantly to me, is that the Register of Wills office is able to serve the public efficiently, professionally and compassionately.

On a personal note, I have a great sense of responsibility to give back to the community that has given much to me. I am presently the president of the Board of Goodwill Industries. I am also a past president of St. Joseph’s Center Auxiliary and its summer festival. I am active in the Society of Irish Women, Lackawanna County Federation of Democratic Women, Pennsylvania Register of Wills/Clerks of the Orphans’ Court Association Executive Board and the Pennsylvania Association of Elected County Officials. All of this is possible due to support of my husband of 46 years, Ken Kovaleski. We are the proud parents of three sons and even prouder grandparents of nine grandsons.CLARKS GREEN

William Thorburn

My wife Maureen and I have three children — Brian, Stacey and Heather — and six grandchildren. I was born in Scranton and graduated from Technical High School. After graduation I served in the Army Reserve. I was employed by Bell Telephone and later by Commonwealth Telephone Co. We relocated to Clarks Green in 1972. I have served eight years on council and have served for 19 years as mayor. I presently serve as emergency management coordinator and on the Board of Health. I was chairman of the centennial committee in 2014 and helped raise funds for the clock committee. I, along with several members of the community, am in the process of writing the History of Clarks Green. We also have plans to produce a video which will be linked to our web site. I believe the most important quality I bring to the borough is the experience I have gained in my years of service and I look forward to continuing that service.

Joseph Barrasse

I am seeking another four-year term on Clarks Green’s Council. After graduating from Penn State, I became an investment advisor and have been with Prudential for more than 30 years. In 1989, my wife/best friend and I moved to Fairview Road in beautiful Clarks Green. We have one child, Danielle, a junior at Penn State. A few months ago we saw her cheer at the Rose Bowl — a thrill of a lifetime. But I am most proud of her efforts at PSU and her volunteerism with DanceTHON — helping raise ten million dollars to fight pediatric cancer. Love U D.

I believe I am the right choice for council because I cooperate with others. In 2013, I was unanimously selected to fill a vacancy on council. At that time, council routinely argued and bickered. Over the last few years, this stopped. Now I am proud to say that we work collectively and cohesively to get things done. Recently, we bid out our police services contract and saved residents $66,000 over a five-year period. We now have dual dispatch for our ambulance on the weekends — which may save a life. Through donations we have outfitted our employees with medical bags and a defibrillator. Thanks to our cooperative efforts, we provide great services while keeping our local taxes as low as possible. Clarks Green is in great financial shape with a future that is bright and inviting. Thank you for the opportunity to serve.

CLARKS SUMMIT

Frank Besten

The past year has been exciting, enlightening and educational as I am completing the unexpired term of former Mayor Herman Johnson. During this time, I worked closely with the president of council and the police association to negotiate and ratify a new police contract. Additionally, I serve on the personnel committee in which we hired additional police officers to serve our community.

We are presently working on a program with PP&L to implement and install new LED lighting to cut costs for the borough. The next years are important ones for our borough as we continue working for growth and security for all of us. Born, raised and educated in the Carbondale area. I have lived in Clarks Summit for the last 10 years with my wife, Linda Griffin Besten. Our children, James and Gwen, reside In Delaware. Presently I am the Democratic committee man for the 114th District. I was a past Cub Scout assistant master for many years and worked on the centennial committee in 2011. Having 35 years of service with RCA/Thomson, I am now retired. My plan is to serve the community and find ways to keep our taxes down. I would appreciate your vote so I can move forward for this community.

Gerrie Fitzgerald Carey

I was raised in Clarks Summit. The widow of Somers Carey of 50 years, four children — William, Mary Ellen, Rick and Colleen — and five grandchildren that attend the Abington Schools. Your trust has enabled me to represent the residents to a higher quality of life. On May 16, I will seek my fifth term on C.S. Council. It has been a privilege and honor to serve as president of council for four years. As council president, I have fiscally managed and worked hard to carry out the vision for all projects that would enhance the borough. Some projects include single-stream recycling, Depot Street renovations, Shred Fest, the Pocket Park and The Gathering Place with no added expense to our tax payers.

Through our state Rep. Sid M. Kavolich, state Sen. J. Blake and our county commissioners, we have obtained many grants including $100,000 for The Gathering Place, two police SUVs and $200,000 for storm and sewer work. Decisions I have made over the many years in leadership have always answered the question, “What is good for the residents and community?” As council president, I oversee and chair all committees. Presiding over council, I have always worked hand in hand with our “open-door policy” regardless of party affiliation. All are welcome to come before our council with concerns and ideas to improve our community. Having negotiated several mutually beneficial contracts with police, DPW and other borough employees, without raising taxes, gives us motivated and hard-working borough employees. I humbly ask for your vote on May 16 to continue my dedication to our community.

Louise E. Brzuchalski

It has been a privilege to serve on the Abington Heights School District (AHSD) Board of Education for almost 12 years. I am proud to be a part of one of the finest recognized school districts in Pennsylvania. Together, our board has skillfully navigated the seemingly impossible task of balancing a $45 million budget in the midst of skyrocketing pension costs, unfunded mandates and flat revenue while minimizing the burden on taxpayers. Raising taxes is a last resort. Most importantly, we remain focused on our primary purpose of providing an excellent education to our students. My experience as a certified public accountant has enabled me to play an important role in the budgeting process.

In my capacity as an AHSD Director, I also serve on the NEIU 19 Board and the Lackawanna County Tax Collection Committee (TCC). As an NEIU director, I exposed public corruption involving hundreds of thousands of dollars. As a delegate to the TCC, I played a pivotal role in the consolidation of wage tax collection saving taxpayers thousands of dollars.

We are currently negotiating a new contract with the teachers’ union. Our negotiating committee, is aggressively working to reduce the cost of benefits offered while providing a fair contract to our teachers. Medical premium contributions must be part of the equation.

I am seeking re-election and asking for your vote because there is more work to do. I believe I have the experience and financial expertise to get the job done.

Cheryl Scandale-Murnin

I am cross filed on both ballots to run for the Abington Heights School Board, Region 1 and At-Large. I teach at the School of Business at Marywood University, am a former small business owner and working mom and I am an avid supporter of education, the arts and innovation. Much of my work focuses on business sustainability, infrastructure improvements, education/job training, community development and public policy. My education includes a bacheolor of science degree in business and a masters degree in interior architecture from Marywood, a graduate certificate in sustainable community planning from Boston Architecture College, and I am an MBA candidate at Southern New Hampshire University. I hold a LEED AP, making me well-versed in environmental design.

I have been walking around neighborhoods to talk personally to voters to learn what is important to them. I learned that the pool is still not reopened after years of renting other pools. I learned that the elementary schools share nurses and principals. The middle and high schools don’t have librarians and while it is great that AH’s SAT scores are highest in the region, we are only ranked in the middle of the state; 500 points behind the best. I was most surprised to learn that the board likes to run unopposed, assuring a win with no voter input because it is easier to go unnoticed that way. Who does that serve? Not the students. We must develop young minds to their highest potential to grow a great future.

Michele M. Tierney

I am a school director on the Abington Heights Board of Education and running for re- election. I have been a voice of the community committed to making a difference. I have had the privilege of working with our board for the past 12 years.

I have always stood for quality, competitive education. I have always challenged our administration to strive for excellence and leadership. I’ve challenged them with increasing AP courses, restoring our world languages and monitoring our classroom sizes, to mention a few. I have always stood for fiscal responsibility. I support self- sustaining programs such as our middle school after school programs to our athletic clubs. I sit on the board of Abington Education Improvement Organization. We are always looking for tax credit moneys for our extracurricular programs that enhance the curriculum.

I believe in community involvement. I have always communicated with tax payers, parents and the community with their interests in Abington Heights. One of the most challenging areas for our board is balancing our budget and delivering quality education. More than 75 percent of our budget goes towards our employee’s salaries and benefits. I have always stood strong with negotiating employee contributions to healthcare.

My husband Peter and I are both Abington Heights graduates. Our children are Abington Heights graduates. The Tierney family has owned a business in the Abingtons for more than 45 years. I have been a community volunteer for more than 20 years. I am Abington Heights proud!