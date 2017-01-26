Article Tools Font size – + Share This



You know the myth that states: you lose a huge amount of body heat through your head, so wear your hat. Whether that is true or not, hats do keep you warm. But what about a hat that is designed to keep your head cool?

In fact “cold caps” are made to keep your scalp cold, very cold. Why? These tight-fitting caps are filled with gel that is chilled to between -15 and -40 degrees Fahrenheit and may help some chemotherapy patients keep their hair.

Hair loss is one of the most dreaded side effects of chemotherapy for cancer treatment. Hair loss happens because chemotherapy, in order to treat the cancer, is designed to target all rapidly dividing cells, healthy or not. Hair follicles, the structures in the skin filled with blood vessels that make hair, are some of the fastest-growing cells in the body.

As the chemotherapy is targeting the cancer cells it is also destroying the hair cells. Within a few short weeks of treatment some or all of your hair may fall out. Some chemo drugs affect only the hair on your head. Other drugs can cause the loss of eyebrows, eyelashes, pubic hair, plus leg and arm hair. The amount of hair loss will depend on the drugs used and the timing plus the dosage of those drugs.

Cold caps are strapped on tightly and worn before, during and after each treatment session. Some caps connect to a cooling system and maintain their temperature for the entire length of the treatment. Caps not connected to a cooling unit warm up and have to be changed several times during treatment. The cold caps are cold enough to narrow the blood vessels beneath the skin of the scalp, reducing the amount of medicine that reaches the hair follicles. With less chemotherapy getting to the follicles, the hair may be less likely to fall out.

Because the cold caps are so cold, some users will get a headache while wearing the cap. You will also, of course, get very cold and need to dress accordingly and bring extra blankets if using a cold cap. Babying your hair is recommended while using the cold caps. Do not use blow dryers, hot rollers or flat irons; brush and comb gently; wash less with a gentle shampoo; and no coloring until three months after treatment.

There are several brands of cold caps. And the caps rent for the length of your chemotherapy treatment. The cost of using the cap depends on the manufacturer, the number of treatments and length of time you will be using the cap. As with all healthcare, check with your insurer to see if the cost of renting a cold cap is covered. Some users have said that the cost of renting a cold cap is comparable to the cost of having a wig made.

According to breastcancer.org, some doctors are concerned that the caps may prevent chemotherapy medicine from reaching cancer cells that may be in the scalp. Many studies in Europe, where cold caps have been used since the 1970s, found scalp cooling does not increase the risk of scalp cancer.

You need to remember that cold caps may not prevent hair loss for everyone. In some small studies, the cold caps were highly effective in 50 to 60 percent of the people who used them. If you are interested in trying a cold cap to decrease hair loss during treatment, be sure talk to your healthcare provider. Things that need to be considered include your insurance coverage, your chemotherapy regimen and other health issues/concerns you may have.

The Rapunzel Project is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping women and men undergoing chemotherapy find and use scalp-cooling technology to help keep their hair. Visit rapunzelproject.org for more information and for a list of treatment centers with cold caps available for use.

The Northeast Regional Cancer Institute encourages you to talk with your healthcare provider about your specific medical conditions and treatments. The information contained in this article is meant to be helpful and educational but is not a substitute for medical advice. The above information is from breastcancer.org and The National Cancer Institute. The Northeast Regional Cancer Institute can provide additional information on the above topic. Feel free to visit cancernepa.org, or call (800) 424-6724.