Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Email your organization’s events to suburbanweekly@timesshamrock.com. Have them in by noon on Friday to have them included in the following Thursday’s edition. Visit abingtonsuburban.com for the complete calendar listing.

Dog Licenses: The Lackawanna County treasurer’s office will sell 2018 dog licenses at the Clarks Green Borough building, 104 N. Abington Road on Friday, Feb. 9, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Art Events at Gathering Place: The Gathering Place will hold an Art Market on the second Saturday of the month (next market: Feb. 10), 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The Art Market is a venue in which artists and craftspeople of many genres can exhibit and sell their creations in a nonjuried forum. Last month’s market featured potters, jewelry designers, purse and clothing creators and more. Area artisans who wish to take part can find more details at GatheringPlaceCS.org.

In addition to the displayed works, each second Saturday will have a live demonstration. This month’s program will feature Emily Rancier’s presentation of her felting skills.

Mardi Gras Jazz Service: A Mardi Gras jazz service will be held on Sunday, Feb. 11, at 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 300 School St. in Clarks Summit. It is open to the public. The festive worship celebration will make a joyful noise with New Orleans style jazz on the Sunday before the solemn season of Lent, which starts on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 14.

“We are welcoming notable musicians from the area to chase away the blues of winter with lively music,” said Rev. Bill Carter, church pastor and pianist for the band. “It’s a gift to the community, warming us at the coldest time of the year.”



In addition to Carter on piano, the musicians include Jeff Leas on trumpet, Dr. Katie Morell on clarinet, Ron Leas on trombone, Tony Marino on bass and Tyler Dempsey on drums. Rev. Carter has named the band “the South Abington Stompers.” For more information, visit fpccs.org

Girls Softball Pre-season Clinic: The Abington Heights Comets softball coaches and team members will host a pre-season instructional clinic for girls ages 5-12 on Sunday, Feb. 11, 1-4:30 p.m. Current players and coaches will provide instruction in hitting, fielding, throwing, pitching and catching. Girls from any school district are welcome to attend. For more information, visit aagsl.org or email fanclub18411@gmail.com.

Community Band: The Crystal Band of Scranton invites you to play with them for their 2018 season. Originated in 1879, the Crystal Band is an all-volunteer community band composed of musicians ranging from high school students to retirees. No auditions required. Practices are Monday nights, 7:30-9 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Abington, 100 Carbondale Road in Waverly. For more information, visit crystalband.com.

Applications for Council: Clarks Green Borough Council is accepting letters of interest from qualified Clarks Green residents wishing to serve on council for a term ending Dec. 31, 2020. Letters will be accepted until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13, at the borough office, 104 N. Abington Road in Clarks Green.

Mysteries Book Club: The next meeting of the Mysteries and Detectives Book Club will be on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 7-8:30 p.m. at the Abington Community Library in Clarks Summit. The book selection for February is Martin Limon’s “Jade Lady Burning.” The author for March is Tess Gerritsen.

Teens Fly Fishing School: Fly fishing classes for teens will be held Saturdays. Feb. 17 and 24 and March 3 and 10, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Scott Township Municipal Building, 1038 Montdale Road. Classes are for kids ages 14-18; no experience or equipment necessary. Class qualifies for Boy Scout merit badge and Girl Scout Stream Girl patch. Call 570-954-5042 or email ffnepa@epix.net for more information.

Sewing Club: The Glenburn 4-H Sewing Club is taking registrations for youth to sign up for 4-H textile science projects. In 4-H, members learn basic clothing construction skills to complete a garment of their choice, according to their experience and interest. All levels of experience from beginners to advanced including tailoring and formalwear are accepted. Both boys and girls, ages 8-19 years, are encouraged to register by calling 570-563-1369.

Borough Meeting Schedule: Clarks Summit Borough’s schedule of meetings in 2018 is:

Borough council: regular meetings will be on the first Wednesday of each month; work sessions will be on the last Wednesday of the month.

Zoning hearing board: regular meetings will be on the second Tuesday of each month (as needed).

Planning commission: regular meetings will be on the third Wednesday of each month (as needed).

Shade tree commission: regular meetings will be on the fourth Wednesday of each month.

Police pension board: regular meetings will be on Wednesdays, May 16, Aug. 15 and Nov. 21 at 4 p.m.

Civil service commission: regular meetings will be held as needed.

Except as noted, all other meetings and work sessions are held at 7 p.m. in council chambers on the second floor of the borough building, 304 S. State St. Additional meetings/public hearings will be advertised. Cancellations will be posted at the front entrance to the borough building at the South State Street entrance and on the borough’s bulletin board on South State Street.

State Rep. Outreach: A staff member from state Rep. Marty Flynn’s office will provide outreach assistance from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month, alternating between the Clarks Green Borough Building, 104 N. Abington Road and the South Abington Township Building’s second-floor meeting room, 104 Shady Lane Road in Chinchilla. Flynn’s staff can help with PennDOT paperwork, LIHEAP winter heating assistance, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, PACE/PACENET prescription-drug coverage, unclaimed property searches and any other state-related matter. Call 570-342-4348 for more information.

NYC Trip: The Abington Senior Community Center is having a “day on your own in New York City” on April 21; cost is $40. Visit abingtonseniorcommunitycenter.com for more day trips.

Veteran’s Bricks: The Scott Township Veterans Memorial Committee routinely continues to take memorial brick orders throughout the year. However, if anyone wishes to have a brick installed for Memorial Day, May 28, the bricks must be ordered by March 3. Since its dedication in 2013, 497 memorial bricks have been installed at the township’s veteran’s memorial. Brick order blanks are available from any committee person, at the township building, or on the township website: scotttownship.org. Call 570-587-3120 or 570-254-6783 for further information.

iPad Clinic: The Abington Senior Center has an iPad clinic on Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. Anyone interested can call the center at 570-586-8996.

Cruise Planned: Join Adele Bianchi & Friends from the Abington Senior Center on the Anthem of the Seas for a five-night Bermuda Cruise Saturday May 12 to Thursday, May 17, 2018. Call 570-348-2511 or 800-982-4306 for more information

Rec Center Hours: The Newton Recreation Center, 1814 Newton Ransom Blvd., has begun fall and winter hours, which will continue through May, 2018: weekdays 9 a.m. to noon and 3-8:30 p.m. Saturdays 10 am to 5 p.m. and Sundays noon to 5 p.m.

Communuity Singers: The Wally Gordon Community Singers invite you to sing with them for their 2017-18 season. Based in Clarks Summit, this group was founded 35 years ago to give local people an opportunity to pursue the love of choral music, regardless of training or ability. Membership is open to high school and adult singers. No auditions required. Two concerts per season: early December and early May. Rehearsals are Tuesdays, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church music room, 1310 Morgan Highway in Clarks Summit. For more information, call 570-561-6005 or visit their Facebook page.

Open jam session: Mondays, 6-8 p.m. Bring an instrument and jump in to this weekly musical session. Duffy’s Coffee House, 306 S. State St., Clarks Summit. 570-586-1380.

Mahjong: Tuesdays, 1-3 p.m. National Mahjong League Inc. players. No experience necessary. Adults only. Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. 570-587-3440 or lclshome.org.

Zumba Fitness: Zumba fitness classes are held at The Clarks Summit Fire Hall, 321 Bedford St. Diane Hibble, a licensed Zumba fitness Instructor for five years, leads this 60-minute, calorie-burning workout. Admission is $5 per class, and a portion of that goes to support the local fire company. Call 570-878-8212 for the most complete schedule or see it at facebook.com/zumba.diane.

Scrabble: Thursdays, 1 p.m. No registration necessary. Adults only. Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Call 570-587-3440 or visit lclshome.org.

Alzheimer’s Association: The Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Pennsylvania hosts a support group meeting at Elan Gardens, 465 Venard Road, Clarks Summit, on the last Tuesday of the month from 7-8 p.m. For reservations, call 570-585-8099.

Upstairs Thrift: A nonprofit shop is at the Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly Township. It has upscale clothing for all, household items, childrens’ toys, books and games. It is open Wednesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit Upstairs Thrift on Facebook for more information.

Sewing Club: The Glenburn 4-H Sewing Club is taking registrations for youth to sign up for 4-H textile science projects. In 4-H, members learn basic clothing construction skills to complete a garment of their choice, according to their experience and interest. Leaders accept all levels of experience from beginners to advanced youngsters. Boys and girls, ages 8–19, are encouraged to register by calling 570-563- 1369.

Tots and Toddlers Music Time: At Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly Township: Tots and Toddlers Music Time, six 45-minute sessions Thursdays (6 months to 5 years), 5:45-6:30 p.m.; Fridays (3-5 years), 9:15-10 a.m.; (6 months to 2 years), 10-10:45 a.m.; and Saturdays (6 months to 5 years), 11-11:45 a.m. All classes are held in the Scout Room.

Free Yoga Class: The Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, located at the intersection of the Morgan Highway and Grove St., is sponsoring a free yoga class on Tuesday evenings from 6-7 p.m., instructed by Tina Young.

Social Singles Club: A social singles club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month at Our Lady of Snows Church rectory basement, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Meet other active, mature singles for fun activities and friendship. Call Linda at 570-470-5220 for more information.

Reflective Address Markers: The Fleetville Volunteer Fire Co. is selling reflective address markers for the residents of Benton Township. Organizers say that the markers are highly visible day and night, with reflective material on both sides. They are also fade-resistant and will last for years. Markers are $20 and will help the fire department find residences quickly in case of an emergency. Call 570-945-3139 for more information or to place an order.

Anthracite Museum Winter Hours: The Pennsylvania Anthracite Heritage Museum, in McDade Park off Keyser Avenue in Scranton, will be closed to the public on Mondays and Tuesdays through April, 2017. However, groups of 10 or more may make an appointment for a guided tour by calling the museum in advance at 570-963-4804. The Pennsylvania Anthracite Heritage Museum will be open Wednesdays through Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 5 p.m. Visit anthracitemuseum.org for more information.

Yoga Classes for Seniors: A yoga class for beginners is offered to seniors 55 years of age and older at the Abington Senior Center, 1151 Winola Road. The class is held each Monday at the center from 11:15 a.m. to noon. A fee of $5 per class is required to help pay for the professional instructor. Call 570-586-8996 for more information.

Pavilion Rentals Available: The Lakeside Pavilion at the Abington Area Community Park, located at the intersection of Winola Road and Grove St., is available for rentals. Amenities include the use of Eston Wilson Lake, the boundless playground, soccer and softball fields, hiking and nature trails and a dog park. Handicapped-accessible parking is also available. Reservation forms are available at the Clarks Summit Borough Building, 304 S. State St., or online at abingtonparks.com. Call 570-585-4811 for more information.

Eating Disorder Support Group: Marywood University’s Psychological Services Center will host a weekly eating disorder support group on Tuesdays from 8-9 p.m.,in the McGowan Center for Graduate and Professional Studies. The group is limited to those 18 years of age and older and the fee is $5 per session. For more information, to register for the group or for any questions regarding this group or individual treatment options, call 570-348-6269.

Grief Support: VNA Hospice and Home Health, 301 Delaware Ave. in Olyphant, offers a variety of grief/bereavement support groups.

• Bereavement support group. This more traditional group assists participants in learning to cope with the new challenges facing them as they grieve. Third Thursday of each month, 6-8 p.m.; and the second Wednesday of each month, 12:30-2 p.m.

• Knitting and crocheting group. Beginners and experienced join together with instructors on hand, knitting/crocheting items for preemies, which are donated to hospitals in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. Bring your own knitting needles and crochet hooks. Patterns and instruction provided. Mondays, 1:30-3 p.m.

• Fisherman knot rosary & sleeping bag project. VNA provides the twine needed to produce these soft rosary that are then donated to skilled nursing facilities, personal care homes and VA Hospital in Wilkes-Barre. They also make sleeping bags for our homeless community. Tuesdays 1-2:30 p.m.

• Yoga for healing. Soothing the body, mind and spirit in a gentle way helps the whole being to relax and heal. There is a $10 fee per class. Wear comfortable clothing and bring a yoga mat or blanket. Tuesdays, 6:15-7:30 p.m. Call 570-383-5180 with questions.

Zumba Classes: Zumba classes will be held at the Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road, on Mondays and Thursday evenings at 7:15 p.m. and on Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. Call Diane Hibble at 570-878-8212 for more information.

Lupus Support Group: The Tunkhannock-area monthly lupus support group meets every third Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Tunkhannock Library, 220 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. For more information, call 1 (888) 99-LUPUS or visit lupuspa.org.

Overeaters Anonymous: Clarks Summit meetings of Overeaters Anonymous at the First Presbyterian Church, 300 School St., are as follows: Sundays, 4 p.m.; Mondays and Wednesdays, 7 p.m.; Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. Call 570-587-4313 for more information.+