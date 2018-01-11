Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Preschool Enrollment: The Waverly Preschool is now accepting registrations for the 2018-’19 school year. The school offers three programs:

• 3-year-old, two-day program with classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays.



• 4-year-old, three-day program with classes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.



• 4-year-old, five-day kindergarten readiness program.



All classes are from 9-11:30 a.m. All programs offer an optional extra day class, 12:30-3 p.m. on Wednesdays, and an optional extra hour daily, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for all ages called Lunch Bunch. For more information, call 570-586-2654 or visity waverlypreschool.com.

Borough Meeting Schedule: Clarks Summit Borough’s schedule of meetings in 2018 is:

Borough council: regular meetings will be on the first Wednesday of each month; work sessions will be on the last Wednesday of the month.

Zoning hearing board: regular meetings will be on the second Tuesday of each month (as needed).

Planning commission: regular meetings will be on the third Wednesday of each month (as needed).

Shade tree commission: regular meetings will be on the fourth Wednesday of each month.

Police pension board: regular meetings will be on Wednesdays, Feb. 21, May 16, Aug. 15 and Nov. 21 at 4 p.m.

Civil service commission: regular meetings will be held as needed.

Except as noted, all other meetings and work sessions are held at 7 p.m. in council chambers on the second floor of the borough building, 304 S. State St. Additional meetings/public hearings will be advertised. Cancellations will be posted at the front entrance to the borough building at the South State Street entrance and on the borough’s bulletin board on South State Street.

Council Person Sought: Clarks Green Borough is seeking applications from residents to fill a council position. Councilwoman Joan D’Oro recently submitted her resignation. Her term expires Dec. 31, 2019. Duties include attending a work session and council meeting each month. In addition, the individual would chair a committee and have the opportunity to serve as a member of other committee(s).

“This is an opportunity for our residents to participate in local government on behalf of our community,” said Keith Williams, council president.

Applicants can email a letter of intent and pertinent information to contact@clarksgreen.info.

Pop-up Shop: NOTE Fragrances, a perfumery and custom perfume studio in downtown Scranton, is expanding its reach by “popping up” in Clarks Summit this holiday season. While Danielle Fleming, founder and CEO of NOTE, considers the Pop-Up Shop to pay homage to her Clarks Summit roots, she is also bringing along a selection of local makers and artisans to join her.

“I opened my first retail store, Danielle and Company, in Clarks Summit in 2004, and Clarks Summit is my hometown,” She said. “It has always had a place in my heart and I am excited to go back and show everyone all of the wonderful things NOTE has to offer.”

The store will stay open until the end of January.



The list of local makers includes: AOS Metals, Valerie Kiser Design, Newkirk Honey, The Post Home and Body, Ambiance Floral Design, Duvall Leatherworks, Sutton Family Skin Care and Nibbles and Bits.

The store is at 312 S. State St. in Clarks Summit, next to Duffy’s Coffee Co. Appointments are highly recommended for the custom perfume studio and reservations are required for private perfume parties. They can be made by calling 570-343-2100. For more information, visit NOTEfragrances.com.

State Rep. Outreach: A staff member from state Rep. Marty Flynn’s office will provide outreach assistance from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month, alternating between the Clarks Green Borough Building, 104 N. Abington Road and the South Abington Township Building’s second-floor meeting room, 104 Shady Lane Road in Chinchilla. The next visit will be Wednesday, Jan. 17, in the South Abington Township Building.

Flynn’s staff can help with PennDOT paperwork, LIHEAP winter heating assistance, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, PACE/PACENET prescription-drug coverage, unclaimed property searches and any other state-related matter. Call 570-342-4348 for more information.

iPad Clinic: The Abington Senior Center has an iPad clinic on Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. Anyone interested can call the center at 570-586-8996.

Art Events at Gathering Place: The Gathering Place will hold an Art Market on the second Saturday of the month (next market: Jan. 13), 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The Art Market is a venue in which artists and craftspeople of many genres can exhibit and sell their creations in a nonjuried forum. Last month’s market featured potters, jewelry designers, purse and clothing creators and more. Area artisans who wish to take part can find more details at GatheringPlaceCS.org.

In addition to the displayed works, each second Saturday will have a live demonstration. This month’s program will feature Emily Rancier’s presentation of her felting skills.

Cruise Planned: Join Adele Bianchi & Friends from the Abington Senior Center on the Anthem of the Seas for a five-night Bermuda Cruise Saturday May 12 to Thursday, May 17, 2018. Call 570-348-2511 or 800-982-4306 for more information

Rec Center Hours: The Newton Recreation Center, 1814 Newton Ransom Blvd., has begun fall and winter hours, which will continue through May, 2018: weekdays 9 a.m. to noon and 3-8:30 p.m. Saturdays 10 am to 5 p.m. and Sundays noon to 5 p.m.

Communuity Singers: The Wally Gordon Community Singers invite you to sing with them for their 2017-18 season. Based in Clarks Summit, this group was founded 35 years ago to give local people an opportunity to pursue the love of choral music, regardless of training or ability. Membership is open to high school and adult singers. No auditions required. Two concerts per season: early December and early May. Rehearsals are Tuesdays, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church music room, 1310 Morgan Highway in Clarks Summit. For more information, call 570-561-6005 or visit their Facebook page.

Open jam session: Mondays, 6-8 p.m. Bring an instrument and jump in to this weekly musical session. Duffy’s Coffee House, 306 S. State St., Clarks Summit. 570-586-1380.

Mahjong: Tuesdays, 1-3 p.m. National Mahjong League Inc. players. No experience necessary. Adults only. Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. 570-587-3440 or lclshome.org.

Zumba Fitness: Zumba fitness classes are held at The Clarks Summit Fire Hall, 321 Bedford St. Diane Hibble, a licensed Zumba fitness Instructor for five years, leads this 60-minute, calorie-burning workout. Admission is $5 per class, and a portion of that goes to support the local fire company. Call 570-878-8212 for the most complete schedule or see it at facebook.com/zumba.diane.

Scrabble: Thursdays, 1 p.m. No registration necessary. Adults only. Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Call 570-587-3440 or visit lclshome.org.

Alzheimer’s Association: The Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Pennsylvania hosts a support group meeting at Elan Gardens, 465 Venard Road, Clarks Summit, on the last Tuesday of the month from 7-8 p.m. For reservations, call 570-585-8099.

Upstairs Thrift: A nonprofit shop is at the Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly Township. It has upscale clothing for all, household items, childrens’ toys, books and games. It is open Wednesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit Upstairs Thrift on Facebook for more information.

Sewing Club: The Glenburn 4-H Sewing Club is taking registrations for youth to sign up for 4-H textile science projects. In 4-H, members learn basic clothing construction skills to complete a garment of their choice, according to their experience and interest. Leaders accept all levels of experience from beginners to advanced youngsters. Boys and girls, ages 8–19, are encouraged to register by calling 570-563- 1369.

Tots and Toddlers Music Time: At Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly Township: Tots and Toddlers Music Time, six 45-minute sessions Thursdays (6 months to 5 years), 5:45-6:30 p.m.; Fridays (3-5 years), 9:15-10 a.m.; (6 months to 2 years), 10-10:45 a.m.; and Saturdays (6 months to 5 years), 11-11:45 a.m. All classes are held in the Scout Room.

Free Yoga Class: The Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, located at the intersection of the Morgan Highway and Grove St., is sponsoring a free yoga class on Tuesday evenings from 6-7 p.m., instructed by Tina Young.

Social Singles Club: A social singles club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month at Our Lady of Snows Church rectory basement, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Meet other active, mature singles for fun activities and friendship. Call Linda at 570-470-5220 for more information.

Reflective Address Markers: The Fleetville Volunteer Fire Co. is selling reflective address markers for the residents of Benton Township. Organizers say that the markers are highly visible day and night, with reflective material on both sides. They are also fade-resistant and will last for years. Markers are $20 and will help the fire department find residences quickly in case of an emergency. Call 570-945-3139 for more information or to place an order.

Anthracite Museum Winter Hours: The Pennsylvania Anthracite Heritage Museum, in McDade Park off Keyser Avenue in Scranton, will be closed to the public on Mondays and Tuesdays through April, 2017. However, groups of 10 or more may make an appointment for a guided tour by calling the museum in advance at 570-963-4804. The Pennsylvania Anthracite Heritage Museum will be open Wednesdays through Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 5 p.m. Visit anthracitemuseum.org for more information.

Yoga Classes for Seniors: A yoga class for beginners is offered to seniors 55 years of age and older at the Abington Senior Center, 1151 Winola Road. The class is held each Monday at the center from 11:15 a.m. to noon. A fee of $5 per class is required to help pay for the professional instructor. Call 570-586-8996 for more information.

Pavilion Rentals Available: The Lakeside Pavilion at the Abington Area Community Park, located at the intersection of Winola Road and Grove St., is available for rentals. Amenities include the use of Eston Wilson Lake, the boundless playground, soccer and softball fields, hiking and nature trails and a dog park. Handicapped-accessible parking is also available. Reservation forms are available at the Clarks Summit Borough Building, 304 S. State St., or online at abingtonparks.com. Call 570-585-4811 for more information.

Eating Disorder Support Group: Marywood University’s Psychological Services Center will host a weekly eating disorder support group on Tuesdays from 8-9 p.m.,in the McGowan Center for Graduate and Professional Studies. The group is limited to those 18 years of age and older and the fee is $5 per session. For more information, to register for the group or for any questions regarding this group or individual treatment options, call 570-348-6269.

Grief Support: VNA Hospice and Home Health, 301 Delaware Ave. in Olyphant, offers a variety of grief/bereavement support groups.

• Bereavement support group. This more traditional group assists participants in learning to cope with the new challenges facing them as they grieve. Third Thursday of each month, 6-8 p.m.; and the second Wednesday of each month, 12:30-2 p.m.

• Knitting and crocheting group. Beginners and experienced join together with instructors on hand, knitting/crocheting items for preemies, which are donated to hospitals in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. Bring your own knitting needles and crochet hooks. Patterns and instruction provided. Mondays, 1:30-3 p.m.

• Fisherman knot rosary & sleeping bag project. VNA provides the twine needed to produce these soft rosary that are then donated to skilled nursing facilities, personal care homes and VA Hospital in Wilkes-Barre. They also make sleeping bags for our homeless community. Tuesdays 1-2:30 p.m.

• Yoga for healing. Soothing the body, mind and spirit in a gentle way helps the whole being to relax and heal. There is a $10 fee per class. Wear comfortable clothing and bring a yoga mat or blanket. Tuesdays, 6:15-7:30 p.m. Call 570-383-5180 with questions.

Zumba Classes: Zumba classes will be held at the Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road, on Mondays and Thursday evenings at 7:15 p.m. and on Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. Call Diane Hibble at 570-878-8212 for more information.

Lupus Support Group: The Tunkhannock-area monthly lupus support group meets every third Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Tunkhannock Library, 220 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. For more information, call 1 (888) 99-LUPUS or visit lupuspa.org.

Overeaters Anonymous: Clarks Summit meetings of Overeaters Anonymous at the First Presbyterian Church, 300 School St., are as follows: Sundays, 4 p.m.; Mondays and Wednesdays, 7 p.m.; Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. Call 570-587-4313 for more information.+