Email your organization’s events to suburbanweekly@timesshamrock.com. Have them in by noon on Friday to have them included in the following Thursday’s edition. Visit abingtonsuburban.com for the complete calendar listing.

Chili Cook Off: Waverly United Methodist Church, 101 Church St. in Waverly Township, will hold its inaugural Community chili cook-off on Friday, Oct. 13. Members of the community are invited to enter their chili creations into the contest. Judging will begin at 5:30 p.m. Register for this competition on Facebook (facebook.com/waverly.umc.pa), via email (waverlyumc@gmail.com) or by calling 570-586- 8166. Chili will be judged on presentation, aroma, texture, flavor, heat and overall impression. Based on total score, a champion chef will be presented with a trophy.

Once a winner is announced everyone is invited to enjoy all of the creations, along with cornbread, beverages and desserts. There is no charge to enter the competition or to come to the community meal; but any donations will be accepted.

Newton Rec Center: At the Newton Rec Center, 1814 Newton Ransom Blvd:

• Intro to oil painting with Marylou Chibirka, Saturday, Oct. 14, 9 a.m. to noon, for students ages 8-15. Class is free but space is limited. Call 570-586-7808 to register by Monday, Oct. 9. Wear older clothes and bring your own drink/snack.



• The fifth- and sixth-grade Halloween Dance will be on Friday, Oct. 20, 7-9 p.m. Tickets are $8 with registration form submitted by Monday, Oct. 16; $10 at the door.



Call 570-586-7808 or visit Newton Recreation Center on Facebook for more information.

Christmas Fair: Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway, will present its second annual Audrey Thomas memorial country Christmas fair on Saturday, Oct. 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature more than 40 craft vendors, baked goods, a pick-your-own-cookie booth and lunch. Admission is $1; free for kids 12 and younger. Call 570-587-2571 for more information.

iPad Clinic: The Abington Senior Center has an iPad clinic on Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. Anyone interested can call the center at 570-586-8996.

Comm Classes: Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly Township, will offer:

• “Basic Drawing for Beginners” workshop will introduce students to the fundamentals of basic drawing: line, shape, texture and value (shading). Putting into effect what they have learned, students will complete a drawing of an easy object. This two-hour workshop is offered on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 6-8 p.m. or Saturday, Oct. 21, 10 a.m .to noon. Supplies are included in the registration fee of $35; $30 for students who register in advance.

• “Exploring Creative Writing” class for children. The classes, with instructor Julie Klee, will explore weekly autumn themes and teach children to develop their writing skills through creative writing exercises. The Monday classes are open to children in grades five through eight. Classes will be held 3:30-5 p.m. on Oct. 16, 23 and 30 and Nov. 6. The registration fee is $50 per child. All class supplies are included in the registration fee.

For more information and for registration information, visit waverlycomm.org.

Art Events at Gathering Place: On the fourth Friday of October, there will be the first of a planned monthly gallery exhibit at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St. in Clarks Summit, featuring the work of established and emerging artists of NEPA. The inaugural exhibit will have an opening reception on Friday, Oct. 27, 6-9 p.m. Throughout the year, a new theme and new artistic works will be presented for display and sale.

Area artists, including student artists, who are interested in showing and selling their work, are encouraged to submit up to five pieces that fit this month’s theme: “People.” A juried panel will select the works to be displayed from all genres including painting, photography, glass, ceramics, jewelry, fiber and metal in abstract or more traditional approaches.

Entries may be submitted by emailing a high-resolution, digital image to GatheringPlaceCS@gmail.com by Wednesday, Sept. 27. For further details, artists should visit GatheringPlaceCS.org or call 570-954-6650.



In addition to Fourth Friday Gallery exhibit, The Gathering Place will also hold an Art Market on the second Saturday of the month, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The Art Market is a venue in which artists and craftspeople of many genres can exhibit and sell their creations in a nonjuried forum. Last month’s market featured potters, jewelry designers, purse and clothing creators, and more. Area artisans who wish to take part can find more details at

GatheringPlaceCS.org.

In addition to the displayed works, each Second Saturday will have a live demonstration. This month’s program will feature Emily Rancier’s presentation of her felting skills.

Rec Center Hours: The Newton Recreation Center, 1814 Newton Ransom Blvd., has begun fall and winter hours, which will continue through May, 2018: weekdays 9 a.m. to noon and 3-8:30 p.m. Saturdays 10 am to 5 p.m. and Sundays noon to 5 p.m.

Communuity Singers: The Wally Gordon Community Singers invite you to sing with them for their 2017-18 season. Based in Clarks Summit, this group was founded 35 years ago to give local people an opportunity to pursue the love of choral music, regardless of training or ability. Membership is open to high school and adult singers. No auditions required. Two concerts per season: early December and early May. Rehearsals are Tuesdays, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church music room, 1310 Morgan Highway in Clarks Summit. For more information, call 570-561-6005 or visit their Facebook page.

Observatory Hours Change: The Thomas G. Cupillari astronomical observatory has begin its fall program on Wednesdays and Fridays through Friday, Nov. 17. The astronomical programs will feature an illustrated lecture and weather-permitted observation through telescopes. The main objects planned for observation include the moon, the planets, double stars, star clusters, nebulae and galaxies. Open to the public and free of charge, the fall sessions at the Observatory will be held regardless of sky conditions and will be cancelled only by the threat of severe weather. Large groups such as school classes, scouts and community organizations interested in attending a session may call 570-945-8402 or email observatory@keystone.edu to arrange a private appointment. The observatory is on Route 107, approximately two miles west of Interstate 81’s exit 202. For more information, visit keystone.edu/observatory.

Farmer’s Market: The Abington Farmer’s Market will run every Saturday until Oct. 29, at the former Rainbow Market location on Route 6/11 in South Abington Township. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Medicare Counseling: In partnership with the Voluntary Action Center, the Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly Township, will host informational Medicare counseling sessions for area residents. An APPRISE counselor — from Pennsylvania’s State Health Insurance Assistance Program, which is overseen by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging — will be available on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 1-3 p.m. The sessions will take place in the Mary Benjamin Room in the Comm’s South Wing. The sessions are for those who are new to Medicare, contemplating retirement or if you have received mailings from your plan that you don’t understand. The APPRISE counselor will also screen beneficiaries to see if they may qualify for subsidy programs to help pay for Medicare costs. The sessions are free as a service to the community.

Open jam session: Mondays, 6-8 p.m. Bring an instrument and jump in to this weekly musical session. Duffy’s Coffee House, 306 S. State St., Clarks Summit. 570-586-1380.

Mahjong: Tuesdays, 1-3 p.m. National Mahjong League Inc. players. No experience necessary. Adults only. Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. 570-587-3440 or lclshome.org.

Zumba Fitness: Zumba fitness classes are held at The Clarks Summit Fire Hall, 321 Bedford St. Diane Hibble, a licensed Zumba fitness Instructor for five years, leads this 60-minute, calorie-burning workout. Admission is $5 per class, and a portion of that goes to support the local fire company. Call 570-878-8212 for the most complete schedule or see it at facebook.com/zumba.diane.

Scrabble: Thursdays, 1 p.m. No registration necessary. Adults only. Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Call 570-587-3440 or visit lclshome.org.

Spiritual Kindergarten: a 12-step recovery Christian support group for everyone who desires healing from life’s hurts, addictions, dependencies and dysfunctions. Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. in fellowship hall of Waverly United Methodist Church Hall, 105 Church St. in Waverly Township.

Alzheimer’s Association: The Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Pennsylvania hosts a support group meeting at Elan Gardens, 465 Venard Road, Clarks Summit, on the last Tuesday of the month from 7-8 p.m. For reservations, call 570-585-8099.

Upstairs Thrift: A nonprofit shop is at the Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly Township. It has upscale clothing for all, household items, childrens’ toys, books and games. It is open Wednesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit Upstairs Thrift on Facebook for more information.

Sewing Club: The Glenburn 4-H Sewing Club is taking registrations for youth to sign up for 4-H textile science projects. In 4-H, members learn basic clothing construction skills to complete a garment of their choice, according to their experience and interest. Leaders accept all levels of experience from beginners to advanced youngsters. Boys and girls, ages 8–19, are encouraged to register by calling 570-563- 1369.

Tots and Toddlers Music Time: At Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly Township: Tots and Toddlers Music Time, six 45-minute sessions Thursdays (6 months to 5 years), 5:45-6:30 p.m.; Fridays (3-5 years), 9:15-10 a.m.; (6 months to 2 years), 10-10:45 a.m.; and Saturdays (6 months to 5 years), 11-11:45 a.m. All classes are held in the Scout Room.

Free Yoga Class: The Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, located at the intersection of the Morgan Highway and Grove St., is sponsoring a free yoga class on Tuesday evenings from 6-7 p.m., instructed by Tina Young.

Social Singles Club: A social singles club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month at Our Lady of Snows Church rectory basement, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Meet other active, mature singles for fun activities and friendship. Call Linda at 570-470-5220 for more information.

Reflective Address Markers: The Fleetville Volunteer Fire Co. is selling reflective address markers for the residents of Benton Township. Organizers say that the markers are highly visible day and night, with reflective material on both sides. They are also fade-resistant and will last for years. Markers are $20 and will help the fire department find residences quickly in case of an emergency. Call 570-945-3139 for more information or to place an order.

Anthracite Museum Winter Hours: The Pennsylvania Anthracite Heritage Museum, in McDade Park off Keyser Avenue in Scranton, will be closed to the public on Mondays and Tuesdays through April, 2017. However, groups of 10 or more may make an appointment for a guided tour by calling the museum in advance at 570-963-4804. The Pennsylvania Anthracite Heritage Museum will be open Wednesdays through Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 5 p.m. Visit anthracitemuseum.org for more information.

Yoga Classes for Seniors: A yoga class for beginners is offered to seniors 55 years of age and older at the Abington Senior Center, 1151 Winola Road. The class is held each Monday at the center from 11:15 a.m. to noon. A fee of $5 per class is required to help pay for the professional instructor. Call 570-586-8996 for more information.

Pavilion Rentals Available: The Lakeside Pavilion at the Abington Area Community Park, located at the intersection of Winola Road and Grove St., is available for rentals. Amenities include the use of Eston Wilson Lake, the boundless playground, soccer and softball fields, hiking and nature trails and a dog park. Handicapped-accessible parking is also available. Reservation forms are available at the Clarks Summit Borough Building, 304 S. State St., or online at abingtonparks.com. Call 570-585-4811 for more information.

Eating Disorder Support Group: Marywood University’s Psychological Services Center will host a weekly eating disorder support group on Tuesdays from 8-9 p.m.,in the McGowan Center for Graduate and Professional Studies. The group is limited to those 18 years of age and older and the fee is $5 per session. For more information, to register for the group or for any questions regarding this group or individual treatment options, call 570-348-6269.

Grief Support: VNA Hospice and Home Health, 301 Delaware Ave. in Olyphant, offers a variety of grief/bereavement support groups.

• Bereavement support group. This more traditional group assists participants in learning to cope with the new challenges facing them as they grieve. Third Thursday of each month, 6-8 p.m.; and the second Wednesday of each month, 12:30-2 p.m.

• Knitting and crocheting group. Beginners and experienced join together with instructors on hand, knitting/crocheting items for preemies, which are donated to hospitals in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. Bring your own knitting needles and crochet hooks. Patterns and instruction provided. Mondays, 1:30-3 p.m.

• Fisherman knot rosary & sleeping bag project. VNA provides the twine needed to produce these soft rosary that are then donated to skilled nursing facilities, personal care homes and VA Hospital in Wilkes-Barre. They also make sleeping bags for our homeless community. Tuesdays 1-2:30 p.m.

• Yoga for healing. Soothing the body, mind and spirit in a gentle way helps the whole being to relax and heal. There is a $10 fee per class. Wear comfortable clothing and bring a yoga mat or blanket. Tuesdays, 6:15-7:30 p.m. Call 570-383-5180 with questions.

Zumba Classes: Zumba classes will be held at the Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road, on Mondays and Thursday evenings at 7:15 p.m. and on Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. Call Diane Hibble at 570-878-8212 for more information.

Lupus Support Group: The Tunkhannock-area monthly lupus support group meets every third Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Tunkhannock Library, 220 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. For more information, call 1 (888) 99-LUPUS or visit lupuspa.org.

Overeaters Anonymous: Clarks Summit meetings of Overeaters Anonymous at the First Presbyterian Church, 300 School St., are as follows: Sundays, 4 p.m.; Mondays and Wednesdays, 7 p.m.; Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. Call 570-587-4313 for more information.