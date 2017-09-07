Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Observatory Hours Change: The Thomas G. Cupillari astronomical observatory has begin its fall program on Wednesdays and Fridays through Friday, Nov. 17. The astronomical programs will feature an illustrated lecture and weather-permitted observation through telescopes. The main objects planned for observation include the moon, the planets, double stars, star clusters, nebulae and galaxies. Open to the public and free of charge, the fall sessions at the Observatory will be held regardless of sky conditions and will be cancelled only by the threat of severe weather. Large groups such as school classes, scouts and community organizations interested in attending a session may call 570-945-8402 or email observatory@keystone.edu to arrange a private appointment. The observatory is on Route 107, approximately two miles west of Interstate 81’s exit 202. For more information, visit visikeystone.edu/observatory.

Strength Training: If you’re not physically active now and would like to begin an exercise program, the “Growing Stronger” program might be for you. It is a 12-week strength training program designed for adults 40 and older. It will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1–2 p.m. at Abington Senior Center, 1151 Winola Road in S. Abington Township., beginning Sept. 7. The cost is $115. For questions or to register, call 570-963-6842 or visit extension.psu.edu/lackawanna/events.

Music Programs at the Comm: The Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly Township, will once again offer its music program for young children. For six weeks, on Thursday evenings and Friday mornings, beginning on Thursday, Sept. 7, they will offer Tots and Toddlers Music with instructor Cheryl Mozdian. These classes are designed for children from 6 months to 5 years old and the people who love them. The classes are 45 minutes in length and will take place on Thursday at 6 p.m. Friday classes are scheduled at 9:15 a.m. for 2- to 5-year-olds and 10 a.m. for tots 6 months to 2 years old. The activities are age-appropriate and are designed to enhance language and social and cognitive development. Children will use instruments, singing, movement, baby sign language and books to explore their world and play through music. The instructor is a board-certified music therapist who has completed an approved music therapy program. Mozdian served in the Abington Heights School District from 2001 through 2013, directing the high school band. She most recently taught the world drumming program at the Scranton School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Children and at the Comm. The fee is $59 for the six-week session (instruments are provided). For more information or to print a registration form, visit waverlycomm.org or call the Comm office at 570-586-8191, ext. 2.

Cub Scout Signups: Cub Scout Pack No. 251 will hold a signup day and kickball game for kids in kindergarten through fifth grade at South Abington Park on Saturday Sept. 9, noon to 3 p.m. (Rain date Sunday, Sept. 10, noon to 3 p.m.)

Farmer’s Market: The Abington Farmer’s Market will run every Saturday until Oct. 29, at the former Rainbow Market location on Route 6/11 in South Abington Township. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Benefit Ice Cream Stand: Matthew’s Miraculous Ice Cream Stand, raising money for research of pediatric cancer, will be held Saturday, Sept. 9, 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Hillside Park, 1188 Winola Road in Clarks Summit. It will be run by 7-year-old Matthew Christian McDonnell, who has been battling stage IV Wilm’s tumor (kidney cancer) since he was 3 years old.

Fall Festival: Our Lady of the Abingtons will hold its 50th annual fall festival on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 9 and 10, at the church, 700 W. Main St. in Dalton, featuring a pig roast on Saturday and a chicken barbecue on Sunday. Free admission. There will be pizza, pierogies, clam chowder, homemade baked goods, a basket raffle, silent auction, book nook, white elephant, children’s games, hayrides, entertainment and antique cars by Car Cruisers. Saturday night entertainment features deejay Eric Petersen and Sunday entertainment features The Quietmen and Vocal Accord. Call 570-563-1622.

Medicare Counseling: In partnership with the Voluntary Action Center, the Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly Township, will host informational Medicare counseling sessions for area residents. An APPRISE counselor — from Pennsylvania’s State Health Insurance Assistance Program, which is overseen by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging — will be available on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 10 a.m. to noon and Tuesday, Sept. 26, 1-3 p.m. The sessions will take place in the Mary Benjamin Room in the Comm’s South Wing. The sessions are for those who are new to Medicare, contemplating retirement or if you have received mailings from your plan that you don’t understand. The APPRISE counselor will also screen beneficiaries to see if they may qualify for subsidy programs to help pay for Medicare costs. The sessions are free as a service to the community.

Twirling Classes: Lynnette’s Twirlerettes will offer complimentary twirling classes the month of September in conjunction with the start of its 35th season. There is no registration fee. Classes are held in Carbondale, Forest City and Lake Ariel. Call 570-281-9797 for more information.

Preschool Enrolling: Trinity Lutheran Church, 205 W. Grove St. in Clarks Summit, is enrolling students for its Early Learning Center for 3 and 4 year olds and kindergarten readiness program. The 3-year-old class meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9:30-11:30 a.m. The 4-year-old class meets on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 9-11:30 a.m. or 12:30-3 p.m. the Kindergarten Readiness program is for children who are 5 but will not be attending kindergarten and there are 3-, 4- or five-day options. For more information, please call 570-586-5590 or the church office at 570-587-1088.

Field Hockey League Forming: An Abington-area youth field hockey league is now forming. Girls entering third through sixth grades interested in playing field hockey this fall should call 570-851-9492 to register.

Church Pilgrimage: Knights of Columbus Abington Counscil No. 6611 will sponsor a bus trip to National Divine Mercy shrine on Wednesday, Sept. 20. The bus departs Our Lady of the Abingtons Church at 745 a.m. with second departure at 8 a.m. from St. Gregory’s Church in Clark’s Green and returning at 10 p.m. Guest celebrant priest will be Rev. Arbogaste Santoun, pastor of Our Lady of the Abingtons and St. Patrick’s churches. Cost of $69 per person includes round-trip fare, shrine entrance fee, complimentary breakfast items and full-course meal during return trip. For information and reservations, call 570-563-3014 or 570-587-4671.

Open jam session: Mondays, 6 to 8 p.m. Bring an instrument and jump in to this weekly musical session. Duffy’s Coffee House, 306 S. State St., Clarks Summit. 570-586-1380.

Mahjong: Tuesdays, 1-3 p.m. National Mahjong League Inc. players. No experience necessary. Adults only. Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. 570-587-3440 or lclshome.org.

Zumba Fitness: Zumba fitness classes are held at The Clarks Summit Fire Hall, 321 Bedford St. Diane Hibble, a licensed Zumba fitness Instructor for five years, leads this 60-minute, calorie-burning workout. Admission is $5 per class, and a portion of that goes to support the local fire company. Call 570-878-8212 for the most complete schedule or see it at facebook.com/zumba.diane.

Scrabble: Thursdays, 1 p.m. No registration necessary. Adults only. Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Call 570-587-3440 or visit lclshome.org.

Spiritual Kindergarten: a 12-step recovery Christian support group for everyone who desires healing from life’s hurts, addictions, dependencies and dysfunctions. Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. in fellowship hall of Waverly United Methodist Church Hall, 105 Church St. in Waverly Township.

Alzheimer’s Association: The Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Pennsylvania hosts a support group meeting at Elan Gardens, 465 Venard Road, Clarks Summit, on the last Tuesday of the month from 7-8 p.m. For reservations, call 570-585-8099.

Upstairs Thrift: A nonprofit shop is at the Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly Township. It has upscale clothing for all, household items, childrens’ toys, books and games. It is open Wednesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit Upstairs Thrift on Facebook for more information.

Sewing Club: The Glenburn 4-H Sewing Club is taking registrations for youth to sign up for 4-H textile science projects. In 4-H, members learn basic clothing construction skills to complete a garment of their choice, according to their experience and interest. Leaders accept all levels of experience from beginners to advanced youngsters. Boys and girls, ages 8–19, are encouraged to register by calling 570-563- 1369.

Tots and Toddlers Music Time: At Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly Township: Tots and Toddlers Music Time, six 45-minute sessions Thursdays (6 months to 5 years), 5:45-6:30 p.m.; Fridays (3-5 years), 9:15-10 a.m.; (6 months to 2 years), 10-10:45 a.m.; and Saturdays (6 months to 5 years), 11-11:45 a.m. All classes are held in the Scout Room.

Free Yoga Class: The Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, located at the intersection of the Morgan Highway and Grove St., is sponsoring a free yoga class on Tuesday evenings from 6-7 p.m., instructed by Tina Young.

Social Singles Club: A social singles club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month at Our Lady of Snows Church rectory basement, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Meet other active, mature singles for fun activities and friendship. Call Linda at 570-470-5220 for more information.

Reflective Address Markers: The Fleetville Volunteer Fire Co. is selling reflective address markers for the residents of Benton Township. Organizers say that the markers are highly visible day and night, with reflective material on both sides. They are also fade-resistant and will last for years. Markers are $20 and will help the fire department find residences quickly in case of an emergency. Call 570-945-3139 for more information or to place an order.

Anthracite Museum Winter Hours: The Pennsylvania Anthracite Heritage Museum, in McDade Park off Keyser Avenue in Scranton, will be closed to the public on Mondays and Tuesdays through April, 2017. However, groups of 10 or more may make an appointment for a guided tour by calling the museum in advance at 570-963-4804. The Pennsylvania Anthracite Heritage Museum will be open Wednesdays through Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 5 p.m. Visit anthracitemuseum.org for more information.

Yoga Classes for Seniors: A yoga class for beginners is offered to seniors 55 years of age and older at the Abington Senior Center, 1151 Winola Road. The class is held each Monday at the center from 11:15 a.m. to noon. A fee of $5 per class is required to help pay for the professional instructor. Call 570-586-8996 for more information.

Pavilion Rentals Available: The Lakeside Pavilion at the Abington Area Community Park, located at the intersection of Winola Road and Grove St., is available for rentals. Amenities include the use of Eston Wilson Lake, the boundless playground, soccer and softball fields, hiking and nature trails and a dog park. Handicapped-accessible parking is also available. Reservation forms are available at the Clarks Summit Borough Building, 304 S. State St., or online at abingtonparks.com. Call 570-585-4811 for more information.

Eating Disorder Support Group: Marywood University’s Psychological Services Center will host a weekly eating disorder support group on Tuesdays from 8-9 p.m.,in the McGowan Center for Graduate and Professional Studies. The group is limited to those 18 years of age and older and the fee is $5 per session. For more information, to register for the group or for any questions regarding this group or individual treatment options, call 570-348-6269.

Grief Support: VNA Hospice and Home Health, 301 Delaware Ave. in Olyphant, offers a variety of grief/bereavement support groups.

• Bereavement support group. This more traditional group assists participants in learning to cope with the new challenges facing them as they grieve. Third Thursday of each month, 6-8 p.m.; and the second Wednesday of each month, 12:30-2 p.m.

• Knitting and crocheting group. Beginners and experienced join together with instructors on hand, knitting/crocheting items for preemies, which are donated to hospitals in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. Bring your own knitting needles and crochet hooks. Patterns and instruction provided. Mondays, 1:30-3 p.m.

• Fisherman knot rosary & sleeping bag project. VNA provides the twine needed to produce these soft rosary that are then donated to skilled nursing facilities, personal care homes and VA Hospital in Wilkes-Barre. They also make sleeping bags for our homeless community. Tuesdays 1-2:30 p.m.

• Yoga for healing. Soothing the body, mind and spirit in a gentle way helps the whole being to relax and heal. There is a $10 fee per class. Wear comfortable clothing and bring a yoga mat or blanket. Tuesdays, 6:15-7:30 p.m. Call 570-383-5180 with questions.

Zumba Classes: Zumba classes will be held at the Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road, on Mondays and Thursday evenings at 7:15 p.m. and on Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. Call Diane Hibble at 570-878-8212 for more information.

Lung Cancer Support Group: A newly-formed support group for people with lung cancer and their caretakers will meet at the Center for Comprehensive Care, 5 Morgan Highway, Suite 7, Scranton, every first Wednesday of the month. Call Rita Fenton at 570-586-0179 for more information.

Lupus Support Group: The Tunkhannock-area monthly lupus support group meets every third Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Tunkhannock Library, 220 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. For more information, call 1 (888) 99-LUPUS or visit lupuspa.org.

Overeaters Anonymous: Clarks Summit meetings of Overeaters Anonymous at the First Presbyterian Church, 300 School St., are as follows: Sundays, 4 p.m.; Mondays and Wednesdays, 7 p.m.; Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. Call 570-587-4313 for more information.