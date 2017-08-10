Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Free Lunches for Students: The Food 4 Kids Summer Lunch Program provides free lunches to any student under the age of 18 on weekdays at Keystone College in La Plume, 12:15-1:15 p.m. The students simply show up on weekdays and can have a nutritious meal. For more information, call 570-826-0510, ext. 206.

Pools/Lakes Open: The lakes and pool at Lackawanna County’s parks, including McDade Pool, have officially opened. All of the locations are staffed with lifeguards. The swimming areas are open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. They will remain open through mid-August. For additional information, contact the county’s Parks and Recreation Office at 570-963-6764.

Vacation Bible School: Clarks Green United Methodist Church, 119 Glenburn Road in Clarks Green, will hold a vacation Bible school called Maker Fun Factory through Friday, Aug. 11, 9-11:30 a.m. each day. The classes will include Bible-learning activities, songs, teamwork-building games, snacks and Bible adventures. The class will also learn about a mission effort to fund the digging of effective clean-water wells for remote villages in Peru. Call 570-586-8946 or email dutchjc@yahoo.com for more information.

Farmer’s Market: The Abington Farmer’s Market will run every Saturday until Oct. 29, at the former Rainbow Market location on Route 6/11 in South Abington Township. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Vendors Sought: The second annual Newton-Ransom Elementary PTO 5K/Fun-Run and Vendor Fair will be held on Sunday, Sept. 17, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Abington Heights Middle School. For more information about being an event sponsor, call 570-687-0400 or 570-498-4725 or email mzazar@hotmail.com or marissazang@yahoo.com.

The vendor fair is designed for direct sales, home-based business consultants, craft vendors and food vendors to display their unique talents or business to the community. The vendor fee is $30 for a 10-foot-by-10-foot spot. Tables are not included, but 8-foot tables can be rented for an additional $10 each. Electricity will NOT be available. Tents are not provided, but are allowed. Each vendor must donate one item or gift certificate, valued at a minimum of $20, for a raffle prize. If you have any questions, email ksartoripto@gmail.com or call 412-310-0883.

Open jam session: Mondays, 6 to 8 p.m. Bring an instrument and jump in to this weekly musical session. Duffy’s Coffee House, 306 S. State St., Clarks Summit. 570-586-1380.

Mahjong: Tuesdays, 1-3 p.m. National Mahjong League Inc. players. No experience necessary. Adults only. Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. 570-587-3440 or lclshome.org.

Golf Tournament: The ninth annual Auxiliary to Abington Memorial VFW Post No. 7069 golf tournament will be held on Saturday, Aug. 12, at Emanon Country Club in Falls. Dinner will follow at the post home. Entrance fee is $85 per person.

Class Reunion: Abington Heights Class of 1982 will hold its 35th anniversary reunion on Saturday, Aug. 12, 3-11 p.m. at the Stonegate Lodge, 4755 Route 438, East Benton, near Lackawanna State Park. The cost is $47 per person. For more information, email AHClassof1982@gmail.com, or call 215-962-6307 or visit facebook.com/groups/ahhs82.

Golf Tournament: The Newton Recreation Center (NRC) at 1814 Newton Ransom Blvd in Clarks Summit, will host its annual golf tournament on Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Summit Hills Golf Course. Registration is at 7:30 a.m. with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. The fee is $75 per golfer or $300 for a four-person team. This includes golf cart, appreciation gift and a sandwich and beverages on the course. Prizes, awards, raffles and a dinner catered by Country Cuisine will follow at the Newton Ransom Fire Hall. Players may pick up forms at NRC. Mail entry form and check to Newton Recreation Center. Call 570-586-7808 for more information.

Summer Hours: Summer hours at the Newton Recreation Center, 1814 Newton Ransom Blvd., are weekdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closed on weekends.

Zumba Fitness: Zumba fitness classes are held at The Clarks Summit Fire Hall, 321 Bedford St. Diane Hibble, a licensed Zumba fitness Instructor for five years, leads this 60-minute, calorie-burning workout. Admission is $5 per class, and a portion of that goes to support the local fire company. Call 570-878-8212 for the most complete schedule or see it at facebook.com/zumba.diane.

Scrabble: Thursdays, 1 p.m. No registration necessary. Adults only. Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Call 570-587-3440 or visit lclshome.org.

Spiritual Kindergarten: a 12-step recovery Christian support group for everyone who desires healing from life’s hurts, addictions, dependencies and dysfunctions. Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. in fellowship hall of Waverly United Methodist Church Hall, 105 Church St. in Waverly Township.

Alzheimer’s Association: The Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Pennsylvania hosts a support group meeting at Elan Gardens, 465 Venard Road, Clarks Summit, on the last Tuesday of the month from 7-8 p.m. For reservations, call 570-585-8099.

Sewing Club: The Glenburn 4-H Sewing Club is taking registrations for youth to sign up for 4-H textile science projects. In 4-H, members learn basic clothing construction skills to complete a garment of their choice, according to their experience and interest. Leaders accept all levels of experience from beginners to advanced youngsters. Boys and girls, ages 8–19, are encouraged to register by calling 570-563- 1369.

Tots and Toddlers Music Time: At Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly Township: Tots and Toddlers Music Time, six 45-minute sessions Thursdays (6 months to 5 years), 5:45-6:30 p.m.; Fridays (3-5 years), 9:15-10 a.m.; (6 months to 2 years), 10-10:45 a.m.; and Saturdays (6 months to 5 years), 11-11:45 a.m. All classes are held in the Scout Room.

Upstairs Thrift: A nonprofit shop is at the Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly Township. It has upscale clothing for all, household items, childrens’ toys, books and games. It is open Wednesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit Upstairs Thrift on Facebook for more information.

Free Yoga Class: The Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, located at the intersection of the Morgan Highway and Grove St., is sponsoring a free yoga class on Tuesday evenings from 6-7 p.m., instructed by Tina Young.

Social Singles Club: A social singles club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month at Our Lady of Snows Church rectory basement, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Meet other active, mature singles for fun activities and friendship. Call Linda at 570-470-5220 for more information.

Reflective Address Markers: The Fleetville Volunteer Fire Co. is selling reflective address markers for the residents of Benton Township. Organizers say that the markers are highly visible day and night, with reflective material on both sides. They are also fade-resistant and will last for years. Markers are $20 and will help the fire department find residences quickly in case of an emergency. Call 570-945-3139 for more information or to place an order.

Anthracite Museum Winter Hours: The Pennsylvania Anthracite Heritage Museum, in McDade Park off Keyser Avenue in Scranton, will be closed to the public on Mondays and Tuesdays through April, 2017. However, groups of 10 or more may make an appointment for a guided tour by calling the museum in advance at 570-963-4804. The Pennsylvania Anthracite Heritage Museum will be open Wednesdays through Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 5 p.m. Visit anthracitemuseum.org for more information.

Yoga Classes for Seniors: A yoga class for beginners is offered to seniors 55 years of age and older at the Abington Senior Center, 1151 Winola Road. The class is held each Monday at the center from 11:15 a.m. to noon. A fee of $5 per class is required to help pay for the professional instructor. Call 570-586-8996 for more information.

Pavilion Rentals Available: The Lakeside Pavilion at the Abington Area Community Park, located at the intersection of Winola Road and Grove St., is available for rentals. Amenities include the use of Eston Wilson Lake, the boundless playground, soccer and softball fields, hiking and nature trails and a dog park. Handicapped-accessible parking is also available. Reservation forms are available at the Clarks Summit Borough Building, 304 S. State St., or online at abingtonparks.com. Call 570-585-4811 for more information.

Eating Disorder Support Group: Marywood University’s Psychological Services Center will host a weekly eating disorder support group on Tuesdays from 8-9 p.m.,in the McGowan Center for Graduate and Professional Studies. The group is limited to those 18 years of age and older and the fee is $5 per session. For more information, to register for the group or for any questions regarding this group or individual treatment options, call 570-348-6269.

Grief Support: VNA Hospice and Home Health, 301 Delaware Ave. in Olyphant, offers a variety of grief/bereavement support groups.

• Bereavement support group. This more traditional group assists participants in learning to cope with the new challenges facing them as they grieve. Third Thursday of each month, 6-8 p.m.; and the second Wednesday of each month, 12:30-2 p.m.

• Knitting and crocheting group. Beginners and experienced join together with instructors on hand, knitting/crocheting items for preemies, which are donated to hospitals in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. Bring your own knitting needles and crochet hooks. Patterns and instruction provided. Mondays, 1:30-3 p.m.

• Fisherman knot rosary & sleeping bag project. VNA provides the twine needed to produce these soft rosary that are then donated to skilled nursing facilities, personal care homes and VA Hospital in Wilkes-Barre. They also make sleeping bags for our homeless community. Tuesdays 1-2:30 p.m.

• Yoga for healing. Soothing the body, mind and spirit in a gentle way helps the whole being to relax and heal. There is a $10 fee per class. Wear comfortable clothing and bring a yoga mat or blanket. Tuesdays, 6:15-7:30 p.m. Call 570-383-5180 with questions.

Zumba Classes: Zumba classes will be held at the Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road, on Mondays and Thursday evenings at 7:15 p.m. and on Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. Call Diane Hibble at 570-878-8212 for more information.

Lung Cancer Support Group: A newly-formed support group for people with lung cancer and their caretakers will meet at the Center for Comprehensive Care, 5 Morgan Highway, Suite 7, Scranton, every first Wednesday of the month. Call Rita Fenton at 570-586-0179 for more information.

Lupus Support Group: The Tunkhannock-area monthly lupus support group meets every third Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Tunkhannock Library, 220 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. For more information, call 1 (888) 99-LUPUS or visit lupuspa.org.

Overeaters Anonymous: Clarks Summit meetings of Overeaters Anonymous at the First Presbyterian Church, 300 School St., are as follows: Sundays, 4 p.m.; Mondays and Wednesdays, 7 p.m.; Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. Call 570-587-4313 for more information.