Email your organization’s events to suburbanweekly@timesshamrock.com. Have them in by noon on Friday to have them included in the following Thursday’s edition. Visit abingtonsuburban.com for the complete calendar listing.

Scrabble: Thursdays, 1 p.m. No registration necessary. Adults only. Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Call 570-587-3440 or visit lclshome.org.

Open jam session: Mondays, 6 to 8 p.m. Bring an instrument and jump in to this weekly musical session. Duffy’s Coffee House, 306 S. State St., Clarks Summit. 570-586-1380.

Mahjong: Tuesdays, 1-3 p.m. National Mahjong League Inc. players. No experience necessary. Adults only. Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. 570-587-3440 or lclshome.org.

Abingtons Chess Club: Tuesdays through July 31, 6:30-9 p.m. For adults. Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road, Waverly Township. Call 570-587-3440 or lclshome.org.

Farmer’s Market Vouchers: Lackawanna County senior citizens will once again be able to participate in the very popular local farmers market voucher program. The county’s Area Agency on Aging, in cooperation with the State Department of Agriculture, will distribute farmers market nutritional program vouchers at senior community centers or public facilities. Under the program, each eligible senior can receive up to four $5 vouchers that can be redeemed at participating farmers markets and farm stands for fresh fruit and produce. Those who qualify are Lackawanna County residents who will be 60 or older by Dec. 31 and whose annual income does not exceed $22,311 for a single person, $30,044 for a couple or $37,777 for a three-person household. Proof of age in the form of a driver’s license or birth certificate must be provided along with proof of Lackawanna County residency in the form of a utility bill or a driver’s license.

Vouchers will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Seniors who are unable to visit a site may appoint a proxy to pick-up a voucher for them. Proxy forms can be obtained at the Area Agency on Aging, local senior centers or online at lackawannacounty.org.



Distribution dates and sites include:

Thursday, June 29: Abington Senior Center, 1151 Winola Road, Clarks Summit.

Keystone College Band Camps: The bands at Keystone College (KC) will host three summer music camps for high school and college students and adults of any age.

The Jazz Ensemble Experience will also feature a series of free jazz improvisation workshops on Fridays, July 7, 14, 21 and 28, 7-8 p.m. each day in the Theatre in Brooks. Participants can take part in the workshops only or can also rehearse and perform with the KC Jazz Ensemble.

The Low Brass Camp will be held on Monday and Tuesday, July 10-11, from 6-8 p.m. in the Theatre in Brooks. There will be a $25 charge for the first day. The second day will be free upon completion of the first day. Students will receive expert instruction in trombone, tuba/euphonium and tenor/barisax saxophone.



The KC Jazz Ensemble Experience will take place Wednesday, July 12, Saturday, July 15, and Wednesday, July 26, 7-9 p.m. each day in the Theatre in Brooks. Participants will rehearse for a free public performance with the KC Jazz Ensemble on Saturday, July 29, at 7 p.m. at the Eckel Family Pavilion on campus. Players of all instruments and vocalists are invited to participate and there is no charge to participate.



The Woodwind Camp will take place Thursday and Friday, Aug. 3-4, 6-8 p.m. both days. Students will receive expert instruction from musicians who specialize in the flute, clarinet, double reed instruments and saxophone. There is a $25 fee for the first day and the second day is free upon completion of the first.



To register or obtain more information, e-mail jeffrey.tylutki@keystone.edu, call 570-945-8599, or visit keystone.edu/music.

Glimmerglass Festival: A bus trip is being planned for Tuesday, July 18, to see “Porgy and Bess” at the Glimmerglass Opera House in Cooperstown, New York. The price — which includes bus fare, lunch, a ticket to the performance, a post-performance Q&A with the cast and more — is $95. Call Glimmerglass directly at 607-547-2255, ext. 241, and ask for Sean Sansevere, or email ssansevere@glimmerglass.org. Tell them that you are with the Jean Stark group so you get your reservation at this price and RSVP at 570-881-7612.

Summer Hours: Summer hours at the Newton Recreation Center, 1814 Newton Ransom Blvd., are weekdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closed on weekends.

Zumba Fitness: Zumba fitness classes are held at The Clarks Summit Fire Hall, 321 Bedford St. Diane Hibble, a licensed Zumba fitness Instructor for five years, leads this 60-minute, calorie-burning workout. Admission is $5 per class, and a portion of that goes to support the local fire company. Call 570-878-8212 for most complete schedule or see it at facebook.com/zumba.diane.

Community Singers: The Wally Gordon Community Singers will accept new members for the 2017 spring season. Membership is open to high school and adult singers for $20 per semester, which includes the cost of musical scores. There are no auditions required. Rehearsals are on Tuesdays, 7:30-8:30 p.m. at the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway. For more information, call 570-561-6005 or visit the Facebook page.

Spiritual Kindergarten: a 12-step recovery Christian support group for everyone who desires healing from life’s hurts, addictions, dependencies and dysfunctions. Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. in fellowship hall of Waverly United Methodist Church Hall, 105 Church St. in Waverly Township.

Alzheimer’s Association: The Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Pennsylvania hosts a support group meeting at Elan Gardens, 465 Venard Road, Clarks Summit, on the last Tuesday of the month from 7-8 p.m. For reservations, call 570-585-8099.

Sewing Club: The Glenburn 4-H Sewing Club is taking registrations for youth to sign up for 4-H textile science projects. In 4-H, members learn basic clothing construction skills to complete a garment of their choice, according to their experience and interest. Leaders accept all levels of experience from beginners to advanced youngsters. Boys and girls, ages 8–19, are encouraged to register by calling 570-563- 1369.

Tots and Toddlers Music Time: At Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly Township: Tots and Toddlers Music Time, six 45-minute sessions Thursdays (6 months to 5 years), 5:45-6:30 p.m.; Fridays (3-5 years), 9:15-10 a.m.; (6 months to 2 years), 10-10:45 a.m.; and Saturdays (6 months to 5 years), 11-11:45 a.m. All classes are held in the Scout Room.

Upstairs Thrift: A nonprofit shop is at the Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly Township. It has upscale clothing for all, household items, childrens’ toys, books and games. It is open Wednesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit Upstairs Thrift on Facebook for more information.

Free Yoga Class: The Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, located at the intersection of the Morgan Highway and Grove St., is sponsoring a free yoga class on Tuesday evenings from 6-7 p.m., instructed by Tina Young.

Social Singles Club: A social singles club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month at Our Lady of Snows Church rectory basement, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Meet other active, mature singles for fun activities and friendship. Call Linda at 570-470-5220 for more information.

Reflective Address Markers: The Fleetville Volunteer Fire Co. is selling reflective address markers for the residents of Benton Township. Organizers say that the markers are highly visible day and night, with reflective material on both sides. They are also fade-resistant and will last for years. Markers are $20 and will help the fire department find residences quickly in case of an emergency. Call 570-945-3139 for more information or to place an order.

Anthracite Museum Winter Hours: The Pennsylvania Anthracite Heritage Museum, in McDade Park off Keyser Avenue in Scranton, will be closed to the public on Mondays and Tuesdays through April, 2017. However, groups of 10 or more may make an appointment for a guided tour by calling the museum in advance at 570-963-4804. The Pennsylvania Anthracite Heritage Museum will be open Wednesdays through Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 5 p.m. Visit anthracitemuseum.org for more information.

Yoga Classes for Seniors: A yoga class for beginners is offered to seniors 55 years of age and older at the Abington Senior Center, 1151 Winola Road. The class is held each Monday at the center from 11:15 a.m. to noon. A fee of $5 per class is required to help pay for the professional instructor. Call 570-586-8996 for more information.

Pavilion Rentals Available: The Lakeside Pavilion at the Abington Area Community Park, located at the intersection of Winola Road and Grove St., is available for rentals. Amenities include the use of Eston Wilson Lake, the boundless playground, soccer and softball fields, hiking and nature trails and a dog park. Handicapped-accessible parking is also available. Reservation forms are available at the Clarks Summit Borough Building, 304 S. State St., or online at abingtonparks.com. Call 570-585-4811 for more information.

Eating Disorder Support Group: Marywood University’s Psychological Services Center will host a weekly eating disorder support group on Tuesdays from 8-9 p.m.,in the McGowan Center for Graduate and Professional Studies. The group is limited to those 18 years of age and older and the fee is $5 per session. For more information, to register for the group or for any questions regarding this group or individual treatment options, call 570-348-6269.

Grief Support: VNA Hospice and Home Health, 301 Delaware Ave. in Olyphant, offers a variety of grief/bereavement support groups.

• Bereavement support group. This more traditional group assists participants in learning to cope with the new challenges facing them as they grieve. Third Thursday of each month, 6-8 p.m.; and the second Wednesday of each month, 12:30-2 p.m.

• Knitting and crocheting group. Beginners and experienced join together with instructors on hand, knitting/crocheting items for preemies, which are donated to hospitals in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. Bring your own knitting needles and crochet hooks. Patterns and instruction provided. Mondays, 1:30-3 p.m.

• Fisherman knot rosary & sleeping bag project. VNA provides the twine needed to produce these soft rosary that are then donated to skilled nursing facilities, personal care homes and VA Hospital in Wilkes-Barre. They also make sleeping bags for our homeless community. Tuesdays 1-2:30 p.m.

• Yoga for healing. Soothing the body, mind and spirit in a gentle way helps the whole being to relax and heal. There is a $10 fee per class. Wear comfortable clothing and bring a yoga mat or blanket. Tuesdays, 6:15-7:30 p.m. Call 570-383-5180 with questions.

Zumba Classes: Zumba classes will be held at the Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road, on Mondays and Thursday evenings at 7:15 p.m. and on Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. Call Diane Hibble at 570-878-8212 for more information.

Lung Cancer Support Group: A newly-formed support group for people with lung cancer and their caretakers will meet at the Center for Comprehensive Care, 5 Morgan Highway, Suite 7, Scranton, every first Wednesday of the month. Call Rita Fenton at 570-586-0179 for more information.

Lupus Support Group: The Tunkhannock-area monthly lupus support group meets every third Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Tunkhannock Library, 220 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. For more information, call 1 (888) 99-LUPUS or visit lupuspa.org.

Overeaters Anonymous: Clarks Summit meetings of Overeaters Anonymous at the First Presbyterian Church, 300 School St., are as follows: Sundays, 4 p.m.; Mondays and Wednesdays, 7 p.m.; Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. Call 570-587-4313 for more information.