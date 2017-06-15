Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Email your organization’s events to suburbanweekly@timesshamrock.com. Have them in by noon on Friday to have them included in the following Thursday’s edition. Visit abingtonsuburban.com for the complete calendar listing.

Community Dinner: Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive in Clarks Summit, will hold a community pasta dinner on Saturday, June 17, 4-7 p.m.; Eat in or take out. Tickets are $8; $6 for kids younger than 10. Call 570-587-3206 or visit countryside-church.org. Menu: salad, homemade sauce and meatballs, pasta, rolls and butter, dessert and beverage (eat-in only).

TV/Monitor Recycling: The Borough of Clarks Summit will accept the drop-off of one TV and computer monitor per household from Clarks Summit residents on Monday and Tuesday, June 19 and 20, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Residents must call for an appointment. There will be a donation bucket to help defray labor and equipment costs. These devices must not be dismantled in any way. Only televisions and monitors are being accepted. Interested residents should call the Borough office at 570-586-9316, weekdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to schedule their dropoff. Strong volunteers are needed to help unload/load the electronics.

Church Fishing Derby: Countryside Community Church will hold its annual fishing derby on Saturday, June 24, 9 a.m. to noon at the Abington Heights Middle School Pond, 1555 Newton Ransom Blvd. in Clarks Summit, rain or shine. There will be prize drawings, face painting, archery, hot dogs and beverages, and a trophy for the child who catches the largest fish. Penn State Fishing Team will also be in attendance. All children must be accompanied by a responsible adult. For more information, email countrysideoffice@yahoo.com or call 570-587-3206.

Glimmerglass Festival: A bus trip is being planned for Tuesday, July 18, to see “Porgy and Bess” at the Glimmerglass Opera House in Cooperstown, New York. The price — which includes bus fare, lunch, a ticket to the performance, a post-performance Q&A with the cast and more — is $95. Call Glimmerglass directly at 607-547-2255, ext. 241, and ask for Sean Sansevere, or email ssansevere@glimmerglass.org. Tell them that you are with the Jean Stark group so you get your reservation at this price and RSVP at 570-881-7612.

Summer Hours: Summer hours at the Newton Recreation Center, 1814 Newton Ransom Blvd., are weekdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closed on weekends.

Scrabble: Thursdays, 1 p.m. No registration necessary. Adults only. Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Call 570-587-3440 or visit lclshome.org.

Smoke Testing Sewer Lines: The Borough of Clarks Summit is conducting a smoke test of its sanitary sewer system. Work crews will be in the town through Friday, June 16. A “smoke test” survey will assist our inspection crews in locating breaks and defects in our sewer system. Officials say the smoke you see coming from the vent stacks on houses or holes in the ground is non-toxic, non-staining, has no odor, is white to gray in color and creates no fire hazard. The smoke should not enter your home unless you have defective plumbing or dried up drain traps. It is advisable for the home owner to pour a gallon of water into each drain trap of floors, sinks, showers and tubs prior to our testing. If smoke enters your home, there is a good reason to assume that sewer gases may also be entering your home or business. If you are not home and discover smoke when you return, call 570-586- 9316. If there is any individual in your home or business who has respiratory problems and is immobile, call the above phone number prior to testing.

Open jam session: Mondays, 6 to 8 p.m. Bring an instrument and jump in to this weekly musical session. Duffy’s Coffee House, 306 S. State St., Clarks Summit. 570-586-1380.

Mahjong: Tuesdays, 1-3 p.m. National Mahjong League Inc. players. No experience necessary. Adults only. Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. 570-587-3440 or lclshome.org.

Abingtons Chess Club: Tuesdays through July 31, 6:30-9 p.m. For adults. Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road, Waverly Township. Call 570-587-3440 or lclshome.org.

Zumba Fitness: Zumba fitness classes are held at The Clarks Summit Fire Hall, 321 Bedford St. Diane Hibble, a licensed Zumba fitness Instructor for five years, leads this 60-minute, calorie-burning workout. Admission is $5 per class, and a portion of that goes to support the local fire company. Call 570-878-8212 for most complete schedule or see it at facebook.com/zumba.diane.

Community Singers: The Wally Gordon Community Singers will accept new members for the 2017 spring season. Membership is open to high school and adult singers for $20 per semester, which includes the cost of musical scores. There are no auditions required. Rehearsals are on Tuesdays, 7:30-8:30 p.m. at the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway. For more information, call 570-561-6005 or visit the Facebook page.

Spiritual Kindergarten: a 12-step recovery Christian support group for everyone who desires healing from life’s hurts, addictions, dependencies and dysfunctions. Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. in fellowship hall of Waverly United Methodist Church Hall, 105 Church St. in Waverly Township.

Alzheimer’s Association: The Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Pennsylvania hosts a support group meeting at Elan Gardens, 465 Venard Road, Clarks Summit, on the last Tuesday of the month from 7-8 p.m. For reservations, call 570-585-8099.

Sewing Club: The Glenburn 4-H Sewing Club is taking registrations for youth to sign up for 4-H textile science projects. In 4-H, members learn basic clothing construction skills to complete a garment of their choice, according to their experience and interest. Leaders accept all levels of experience from beginners to advanced youngsters. Boys and girls, ages 8–19, are encouraged to register by calling 570-563- 1369.

Tots and Toddlers Music Time: At Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly Township: Tots and Toddlers Music Time, six 45-minute sessions Thursdays (6 months to 5 years), 5:45-6:30 p.m.; Fridays (3-5 years), 9:15-10 a.m.; (6 months to 2 years), 10-10:45 a.m.; and Saturdays (6 months to 5 years), 11-11:45 a.m. All classes are held in the Scout Room.

Upstairs Thrift: A nonprofit shop is at the Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly Township. It has upscale clothing for all, household items, childrens’ toys, books and games. It is open Wednesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit Upstairs Thrift on Facebook for more information.

Free Yoga Class: The Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, located at the intersection of the Morgan Highway and Grove St., is sponsoring a free yoga class on Tuesday evenings from 6-7 p.m., instructed by Tina Young.

Social Singles Club: A social singles club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month at Our Lady of Snows Church rectory basement, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Meet other active, mature singles for fun activities and friendship. Call Linda at 570-470-5220 for more information.

Reflective Address Markers: The Fleetville Volunteer Fire Co. is selling reflective address markers for the residents of Benton Township. Organizers say that the markers are highly visible day and night, with reflective material on both sides. They are also fade-resistant and will last for years. Markers are $20 and will help the fire department find residences quickly in case of an emergency. Call 570-945-3139 for more information or to place an order.

Anthracite Museum Winter Hours: The Pennsylvania Anthracite Heritage Museum, in McDade Park off Keyser Avenue in Scranton, will be closed to the public on Mondays and Tuesdays through April, 2017. However, groups of 10 or more may make an appointment for a guided tour by calling the museum in advance at 570-963-4804. The Pennsylvania Anthracite Heritage Museum will be open Wednesdays through Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 5 p.m. Visit anthracitemuseum.org for more information.

Yoga Classes for Seniors: A yoga class for beginners is offered to seniors 55 years of age and older at the Abington Senior Center, 1151 Winola Road. The class is held each Monday at the center from 11:15 a.m. to noon. A fee of $5 per class is required to help pay for the professional instructor. Call 570-586-8996 for more information.

Pavilion Rentals Available: The Lakeside Pavilion at the Abington Area Community Park, located at the intersection of Winola Road and Grove St., is available for rentals. Amenities include the use of Eston Wilson Lake, the boundless playground, soccer and softball fields, hiking and nature trails and a dog park. Handicapped-accessible parking is also available. Reservation forms are available at the Clarks Summit Borough Building, 304 S. State St., or online at abingtonparks.com. Call 570-585-4811 for more information.

Eating Disorder Support Group: Marywood University’s Psychological Services Center will host a weekly eating disorder support group on Tuesdays from 8-9 p.m.,in the McGowan Center for Graduate and Professional Studies. The group is limited to those 18 years of age and older and the fee is $5 per session. For more information, to register for the group or for any questions regarding this group or individual treatment options, call 570-348-6269.

Grief Support: VNA Hospice and Home Health, 301 Delaware Ave. in Olyphant, offers a variety of grief/bereavement support groups.

• Bereavement support group. This more traditional group assists participants in learning to cope with the new challenges facing them as they grieve. Third Thursday of each month, 6-8 p.m.; and the second Wednesday of each month, 12:30-2 p.m.

• Knitting and crocheting group. Beginners and experienced join together with instructors on hand, knitting/crocheting items for preemies, which are donated to hospitals in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. Bring your own knitting needles and crochet hooks. Patterns and instruction provided. Mondays, 1:30-3 p.m.

• Fisherman knot rosary & sleeping bag project. VNA provides the twine needed to produce these soft rosary that are then donated to skilled nursing facilities, personal care homes and VA Hospital in Wilkes-Barre. They also make sleeping bags for our homeless community. Tuesdays 1-2:30 p.m.

• Yoga for healing. Soothing the body, mind and spirit in a gentle way helps the whole being to relax and heal. There is a $10 fee per class. Wear comfortable clothing and bring a yoga mat or blanket. Tuesdays, 6:15-7:30 p.m. Call 570-383-5180 with questions.

Zumba Classes: Zumba classes will be held at the Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road, on Mondays and Thursday evenings at 7:15 p.m. and on Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. Call Diane Hibble at 570-878-8212 for more information.

Lung Cancer Support Group: A newly-formed support group for people with lung cancer and their caretakers will meet at the Center for Comprehensive Care, 5 Morgan Highway, Suite 7, Scranton, every first Wednesday of the month. Call Rita Fenton at 570-586-0179 for more information.

Lupus Support Group: The Tunkhannock-area monthly lupus support group meets every third Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Tunkhannock Library, 220 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. For more information, call 1 (888) 99-LUPUS or visit lupuspa.org.

Overeaters Anonymous: Clarks Summit meetings of Overeaters Anonymous at the First Presbyterian Church, 300 School St., are as follows: Sundays, 4 p.m.; Mondays and Wednesdays, 7 p.m.; Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. Call 570-587-4313 for more information.