Email your organization’s events to suburbanweekly@timesshamrock.com. Have them in by noon on Friday to have them included in the following Thursday’s edition. Visit abingtonsuburban.com for the complete calendar listing.

Scrabble: Thursdays, 1 p.m. No registration necessary. Adults only. Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Call 570-587-3440 or visit lclshome.org.

‘The Tempest’: Ghostlight Productions presents its eighth annual Shakespeare in the Park production. This year the play will be “The Tempest,” featuring live music and a local cast. Performances will be given at South Abington Park on Fridays, June 2 and 9; and Saturdays, June 3 and 10; at 6:30 p.m., as well as Sundays, June 4 and 11; at 2:30 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are welcome.

The play is a tale of a banished ruler, stranded on an island, who learns some vital information and plots revenge.





For more information, visit

GhostlightNEPA.com.

Golf Tournament: The 12th annual Mike Shimko Memorial Golf Tournament will be held Saturday, June 3, at the Pine Hills Country Club in Taylor. There will be a 1:30 p.m. shotgun start; captain-and-mate format. The regisration fee of $75 per person includes green fees, cart, buffet dinner and cash prizes. The dinner will be held at St. George’s Center, 743 S. Keyser Ave. in Taylor. Payment for the tournament is due on or before Friday, May 26. For anyone wishing to sponsor a hole, the price is $50 per hole. Those interested can call 570-430-6749, 570-562-2157) and 570-906-0870). All proceeds are going to Uplifting Athletes, Penn State University, in memory of Mike Shimko. Make checks payable to “Penn State Uplifting Athletes.”

Benefit Picnic: Waverly United Methodist Church will host a free community picnic on Friday, June 3, 5-7 p.m. Admission is free, but a free-will offering will be taken, and all monetary donations and non-perishable canned good donations will be passed along to local food banks. The church will provide burgers, hot dogs, drinks, chips and popcorn. Community members are invited to bring a salad, side or dessert to share. There will also be old-fashioned lawn games, music, balloons and face-painting.

Open jam session: Mondays, 6 to 8 p.m. Bring an instrument and jump in to this weekly musical session. Duffy’s Coffee House, 306 S. State St., Clarks Summit. 570-586-1380.

Mahjong: Tuesdays, 1-3 p.m. National Mahjong League Inc. players. No experience necessary. Adults only. Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. 570-587-3440 or lclshome.org.

Abingtons Chess Club: Tuesdays through July 31, 6:30-9 p.m. For adults. Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road, Waverly Township. Call 570-587-3440 or lclshome.org.

Football Registration: The Abington Junior Comets football and cheerleading will hold registration Saturday, June 10, 9 a.m. to noon at the Forever Young Fishing Derby held at Hillside Park.

For the first time, teams will accept 6-year-olds into the cheer program. For more information, visit abingtonjuniorcomets.com.

Glimmerglass Festival: A bus trip is being planned for Tuesday, July 18, to see “Porgy and Bess” at the Glimmerglass Opera House in Cooperstown, New York. The price — which includes bus fare, lunch, a ticket to the performance, a post-performance Q&A with the cast and more — is $95. Call Glimmerglass directly at 607-547-2255, ext. 241, and ask for Sean Sansevere, or email ssansevere@glimmerglass.org. Tell them that you are with the Jean Stark group so you get your reservation at this price and RSVP at 570-881-7612.

Zumba Fitness: Zumba fitness classes are held at The Clarks Summit Fire Hall, 321 Bedford St. Diane Hibble, a licensed Zumba fitness Instructor for five years, leads this 60-minute, calorie-burning workout. Admission is $5 per class, and a portion of that goes to support the local fire company. Call 570-878-8212 for most complete schedule or see it at facebook.com/zumba.diane.

Golf Clinic: Start a whole sport or get tips with Gene Moore, PGA pro. Bring putter, iron and any fairway wood. Location: Summit Hills Golf Course. Saturday and Sunday, June 3 and 4, 10-11:30 a.m. Cost: $120. Email gatheringplaceCS@gmail.com or visit gatheringplacecs.org for more information.

Senior Center Trips: Abington Senior Community Center is planning the

following trips:

• Tuesday, June 6: Hotel Fauchere-breakfast buffet, dinner, show. $75 for center members; $85 for non-members. Call 570-586-8996 to make a reservation.

Community Singers: The Wally Gordon Community Singers will accept new members for the 2017 spring season. Membership is open to high school and adult singers for $20 per semester, which includes the cost of musical scores. There are no auditions required. Rehearsals are on Tuesdays, 7:30-8:30 p.m. at the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway. For more information, call 570-561-6005 or visit the Facebook page.

Spiritual Kindergarten: a 12-step recovery Christian support group for everyone who desires healing from life’s hurts, addictions, dependencies and dysfunctions. Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. in fellowship hall of Waverly United Methodist Church Hall, 105 Church St. in Waverly Township.

Alzheimer’s Association: The Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Pennsylvania hosts a support group meeting at Elan Gardens, 465 Venard Road, Clarks Summit, on the last Tuesday of the month from 7-8 p.m. For reservations, call 570-585-8099.

Sewing Club: The Glenburn 4-H Sewing Club is taking registrations for youth to sign up for 4-H textile science projects. In 4-H, members learn basic clothing construction skills to complete a garment of their choice, according to their experience and interest. Leaders accept all levels of experience from beginners to advanced youngsters. Boys and girls, ages 8–19, are encouraged to register by calling 570-563- 1369.

Tots and Toddlers Music Time: At Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly Township: Tots and Toddlers Music Time, six 45-minute sessions Thursdays (6 months to 5 years), 5:45-6:30 p.m.; Fridays (3-5 years), 9:15-10 a.m.; (6 months to 2 years), 10-10:45 a.m.; and Saturdays (6 months to 5 years), 11-11:45 a.m. All classes are held in the Scout Room.

Upstairs Thrift: A nonprofit shop is at the Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly Township. It has upscale clothing for all, household items, childrens’ toys, books and games. It is open Wednesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit Upstairs Thrift on Facebook for more information.

Free Yoga Class: The Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, located at the intersection of the Morgan Highway and Grove St., is sponsoring a free yoga class on Tuesday evenings from 6-7 p.m., instructed by Tina Young.

Social Singles Club: A social singles club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month at Our Lady of Snows Church rectory basement, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Meet other active, mature singles for fun activities and friendship. Call Linda at 570-470-5220 for more information.

Reflective Address Markers: The Fleetville Volunteer Fire Co. is selling reflective address markers for the residents of Benton Township. Organizers say that the markers are highly visible day and night, with reflective material on both sides. They are also fade-resistant and will last for years. Markers are $20 and will help the fire department find residences quickly in case of an emergency. Call 570-945-3139 for more information or to place an order.

Anthracite Museum Winter Hours: The Pennsylvania Anthracite Heritage Museum, in McDade Park off Keyser Avenue in Scranton, will be closed to the public on Mondays and Tuesdays through April, 2017. However, groups of 10 or more may make an appointment for a guided tour by calling the museum in advance at 570-963-4804. The Pennsylvania Anthracite Heritage Museum will be open Wednesdays through Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 5 p.m. Visit anthracitemuseum.org for more information.

Yoga Classes for Seniors: A yoga class for beginners is offered to seniors 55 years of age and older at the Abington Senior Center, 1151 Winola Road. The class is held each Monday at the center from 11:15 a.m. to noon. A fee of $5 per class is required to help pay for the professional instructor. Call 570-586-8996 for more information.

Pavilion Rentals Available: The Lakeside Pavilion at the Abington Area Community Park, located at the intersection of Winola Road and Grove St., is available for rentals. Amenities include the use of Eston Wilson Lake, the boundless playground, soccer and softball fields, hiking and nature trails and a dog park. Handicapped-accessible parking is also available. Reservation forms are available at the Clarks Summit Borough Building, 304 S. State St., or online at abingtonparks.com. Call 570-585-4811 for more information.

Eating Disorder Support Group: Marywood University’s Psychological Services Center will host a weekly eating disorder support group on Tuesdays from 8-9 p.m.,in the McGowan Center for Graduate and Professional Studies. The group is limited to those 18 years of age and older and the fee is $5 per session. For more information, to register for the group or for any questions regarding this group or individual treatment options, call 570-348-6269.

Grief Support: VNA Hospice and Home Health, 301 Delaware Ave. in Olyphant, offers a variety of grief/bereavement support groups.

• Bereavement support group. This more traditional group assists participants in learning to cope with the new challenges facing them as they grieve. Third Thursday of each month, 6-8 p.m.; and the second Wednesday of each month, 12:30-2 p.m.

• Knitting and crocheting group. Beginners and experienced join together with instructors on hand, knitting/crocheting items for preemies, which are donated to hospitals in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. Bring your own knitting needles and crochet hooks. Patterns and instruction provided. Mondays, 1:30-3 p.m.

• Fisherman knot rosary & sleeping bag project. VNA provides the twine needed to produce these soft rosary that are then donated to skilled nursing facilities, personal care homes and VA Hospital in Wilkes-Barre. They also make sleeping bags for our homeless community. Tuesdays 1-2:30 p.m.

• Yoga for healing. Soothing the body, mind and spirit in a gentle way helps the whole being to relax and heal. There is a $10 fee per class. Wear comfortable clothing and bring a yoga mat or blanket. Tuesdays, 6:15-7:30 p.m. Call 570-383-5180 with questions.

Zumba Classes: Zumba classes will be held at the Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road, on Mondays and Thursday evenings at 7:15 p.m. and on Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. Call Diane Hibble at 570-878-8212 for more information.

Lung Cancer Support Group: A newly-formed support group for people with lung cancer and their caretakers will meet at the Center for Comprehensive Care, 5 Morgan Highway, Suite 7, Scranton, every first Wednesday of the month. Call Rita Fenton at 570-586-0179 for more information.

Lupus Support Group: The Tunkhannock-area monthly lupus support group meets every third Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Tunkhannock Library, 220 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. For more information, call 1 (888) 99-LUPUS or visit lupuspa.org.

Overeaters Anonymous: Clarks Summit meetings of Overeaters Anonymous at the First Presbyterian Church, 300 School St., are as follows: Sundays, 4 p.m.; Mondays and Wednesdays, 7 p.m.; Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. Call 570-587-4313 for more information.