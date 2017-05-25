Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Scrabble: Thursdays, 1 p.m. No registration necessary. Adults only. Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Call 570-587-3440 or visit lclshome.org.

Open jam session: Mondays, 6 to 8 p.m. Bring an instrument and jump in to this weekly musical session. Duffy’s Coffee House, 306 S. State St., Clarks Summit. 570-586-1380.

Mahjong: Tuesdays, 1-3 p.m. National Mahjong League Inc. players. No experience necessary. Adults only. Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. 570-587-3440 or lclshome.org.

Abingtons Chess Club: Tuesdays through July 31, 6:30-9 p.m. For adults. Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road, Waverly Township. Call 570-587-3440 or lclshome.org.

Golf Clinic: NEPA Junior Golf and LPGA-USGA Girls Golf of Scranton Pocono will hold its summer clinic for girls and boys ages 5-18 on Wednesday or Thursday mornings at Lakeland Golf Club in Fleetville. The clinic runs weekly from June through August at a cost of $75 per child. Registration runs through May 31. For more information or to register visit nepajuniorgolf.weebly.com or email jcb290upper@gmail.com or terry.wise825@gmail.com.

Rummage Sale: Cub Scout Pack No. 251, sponsored by Clarks Green United Methodist Church, 119 Glenburn Road, will hold its inaugural rummage sale on Saturday, May 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No early birds.

Car Cruise: The Scranton Region Antique & Collector Car Club will host a free car cruise and free vendor space on Sunday, May 28, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Allied Services/Met Life Abington Executive Business Park on Morgan Highway in South Abington Township. Food and refreshment vendors will be on site. All proceeds will go to Allied Services. Reservations are required. Call 570-347-8567 or email Mikejpassero@gmail.com.

Golf Tournament: The 12th annual Mike Shimko Memorial Golf Tournament will be held Saturday, June 3, at the Pine Hills Country Club in Taylor. There will be a 1:30 p.m. shotgun start; captain-and-mate format. The regisration fee of $75 per person includes green fees, cart, buffet dinner and cash prizes. The dinner will be held at St. George’s Center, 743 S. Keyser Ave. in Taylor. Payment for the tournament is due on or before Friday, May 26. For anyone wishing to sponsor a hole, the price is $50 per hole. Those interested can call 570-430-6749, 570-562-2157) and 570-906-0870). All proceeds are going to Uplifting Athletes, Penn State University, in memory of Mike Shimko. Make checks payable to “Penn State Uplifting Athletes.”

Glass Workshops: For high school students, Tuesdays and Thursdays through June 3, 6-9 p.m.; Saturdays, noon to 3 p.m. at Keystone College, 1 College Green, La Plume. Transportation will be provided from Marketplace at Steamtown to the college. Students participate in a glass blowing demonstration Saturday, June 3, at the annual Arts and Fire community celebration at the historic iron furnaces in Scranton. Classes are free. Call 570-945-8156 or visit keystone.edu or email elizabeth.ratchford@keystone.edu.

Football Registration: The Abington Junior Comets football and cheerleading will hold registration Saturday, June 10, 9 a.m. to noon at the Forever Young Fishing Derby held at Hillside Park.

For the first time, teams will accept 6-year-olds into the cheer program. For more information, visit abingtonjuniorcomets.com.





Fly Fishing/Conservation

Summer Camp: The registration deadline for Trout Unlimited’s fly fishing/conservation summer camp has been extended to Wednesday, May 31. Teens 14 to 18 can learn about the environment and at the same time learn fly fishing, June 18-25 at Keystone College. Fee is $350 with financial aid available. Visit flyfishingsummercamp.com or call 570-954-5042 for more information.

Glimmerglass Festival: A bus trip is being planned for Tuesday, July 18, to see “Porgy and Bess” at the Glimmerglass Opera House in Cooperstown, New York. The price — which includes bus fare, lunch, a ticket to the performance, a post-performance Q&A with the cast and more — is $95. Call Glimmerglass directly at 607-547-2255, ext. 241, and ask for Sean Sansevere, or email ssansevere@glimmerglass.org. Tell them that you are with the Jean Stark group so you get your reservation at this price and RSVP at 570-881-7612.

Zumba Fitness: Zumba fitness classes are held at The Clarks Summit Fire Hall, 321 Bedford St. Diane Hibble, a licensed Zumba fitness Instructor for five years, leads this 60-minute, calorie-burning workout. Admission is $5 per class, and a portion of that goes to support the local fire company. Call 570-878-8212 for most complete schedule or see it at facebook.com/zumba.diane.

Gathering Place Classes: At The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St. in Clarks Summit, you can register for any of the following classes:

• 101 Spring Golf Clinic, start a whole sport or get tips with Gene Moore, PGA pro. Bring putter, iron and any fairway wood. Location: Summit Hills Golf Course. June 3 and 4, 10-11:30 a.m. Cost: $120 each clinic.

• 122 Tips and Techniques for Repurposing Furniture Transform furniture with creative paint and finishing techniques. Location: The Gathering Place. Dates: Thursday, May 25. Supply fee: $20 paid to instructor on night of first class. Cost: $25.

• 128 Yoga — Awaken to Your Divine Nature. Thursday, May 25, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Experience the practice of yoga asana, progressive relaxation, breath awareness and meditation techniques. Location: Everything Natural Store Cost: $30 per session

• 133 Chamber Music for Experienced Players. This course would organize individual community members into chamber music groups. All instruments welcome as students join artist Colleen Ruddy. Location: The Gathering Place. Date: Wednesday, May 31 at 7 p.m. Cost: $30. Students must provide their own instrument.

• 134 All about Opera. Starting with the basics of this time-honored art form, Jennifer Cowgill of Marywood University will present ways to understand and, above all, enjoy opera. Location: The Gathering Place. Date: Wednesday, May 31 at noon. Cost: $20.

• 125 Cartooning for Adults: Capturing Life by the Panel. Students will learn the basics of drawing cartoon characters, telling a story through cartoons, then create their own cartoon strip from everyday life. Location: The Gathering Place. Date: Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. Cost: $50. Supply cost: $5 to the instructor at the first class.

• 132 Introduction to String Instruments. Here’s your chance to learn more about string instruments such as the cello, violin, upright bass or electric bass. Location: The Gathering Place. Date: Wednesdays, 7-8 p.m. Cost: $50. Students must provide their own instrument, bow and rosin.

Email gatheringplaceCS@gmail.com or visit gatheringplacecs.org for more information. If you have missed a deadline, contact Emily Rancier to see if there is still room.

Senior Center Trips: Abington Senior Community Center is planning the

following trips:

• Tuesday, June 6: Hotel Fauchere-breakfast buffet, dinner, show. $75 for center members; $85 for non-members. Call 570-586-8996 to make a reservation.

Spring Observatory Hours: The Keystone College Thomas G. Cupillari ’60 astronomical observatory has begun its spring program on Wednesdays and Fridays, at 7:30 p.m. through May 26.

Open to the public and free of charge, the spring sessions will be held regardless of sky conditions but will be cancelled by the threat of severe weather.



This season’s astronomical programs will feature an illustrated lecture and telescopic observations. The main objects planned for viewing include the moon; the planets Jupiter, Mars and Saturn; and various double stars, star clusters, nebulae and galaxies.



Large groups such as school classes, scouts and community organizations interested in attending should call 570-945-8402 or observatory@keystone.edu to schedule a session. The observatory is on Hack Road in Dalton, approximately two miles west on Route 107 from Interstate 81’s exit 202 and approximately two miles east of Fleetville on Route 107. For more information, visit keystone.edu/observatory.

Organizing Memorial Parade: ﻿Abington Memorial, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 7069, 402 Winola Road in Clarks Summit, will hold a Memorial Day parade on May 29. Any groups, organizations or individuals who would like to be included in the line of march must call the post at 570-586-9821, weekdays after 10 a.m. The post will also conduct services on Memorial Day at Abington Hills Cemetery (8:30 a.m.), South Abington Memorial Park (at the tank, 9 a.m.), Clarks Green Cemetery (9:30 a.m.); Hickory Grove Cemetery (10 a.m.) and at the post home following the parade.

Community Singers: The Wally Gordon Community Singers will accept new members for the 2017 spring season. Membership is open to high school and adult singers for $20 per semester, which includes the cost of musical scores. There are no auditions required. Rehearsals are on Tuesdays, 7:30-8:30 p.m. at the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway. For more information, call 570-561-6005 or visit the Facebook page.

Preschool Registration: The Waverly Preschool is accepting registrations for the 2017-18 school year. There are three programs: a two-day program with classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays for 3 year olds, a three-day program with classes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for 4 year olds and five-day kindergarten readiness program for 4 year olds. All classes are from 9-11:30 a.m. All programs offer an optional extra-day class held 12:30–3 p.m. on Tuesdays for 4 year olds and on Wednesdays for 3 year olds. There is also offer an optional extra hour daily (11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) for all ages called Lunch Bunch. For more information, call 570-586-2654 or visit waverlypreschool.com.

Spiritual Kindergarten: a 12-step recovery Christian support group for everyone who desires healing from life’s hurts, addictions, dependencies and dysfunctions. Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. in fellowship hall of Waverly United Methodist Church Hall, 105 Church St. in Waverly Township.

Alzheimer’s Association: The Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Pennsylvania hosts a support group meeting at Elan Gardens, 465 Venard Road, Clarks Summit, on the last Tuesday of the month from 7-8 p.m. For reservations, call 570-585-8099.

Sewing Club: The Glenburn 4-H Sewing Club is taking registrations for youth to sign up for 4-H textile science projects. In 4-H, members learn basic clothing construction skills to complete a garment of their choice, according to their experience and interest. Leaders accept all levels of experience from beginners to advanced youngsters. Boys and girls, ages 8–19, are encouraged to register by calling 570-563- 1369.

Rec Center Fall/Winter Hours: Newton Recreation Center, 1814 Newton-Ransom Blvd. in Clarks Summit, has begun fall/winter hours that will continue through May: weekdays, 9 a.m. to noon and 3-8:30 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Recovery Group: A recovery support group will meet every Friday at 7 p.m. in the Recovery Room at Clarks Green Assembly of God, 204 S. Abington Road in Clarks Green. For more information, call 570-586-8286.

Tots and Toddlers Music Time: At Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly Township: Tots and Toddlers Music Time, six 45-minute sessions Thursdays (6 months to 5 years), 5:45-6:30 p.m.; Fridays (3-5 years), 9:15-10 a.m.; (6 months to 2 years), 10-10:45 a.m.; and Saturdays (6 months to 5 years), 11-11:45 a.m. All classes are held in the Scout Room.

Upstairs Thrift: A nonprofit shop is at the Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly Township. It has upscale clothing for all, household items, childrens’ toys, books and games. It is open Wednesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit Upstairs Thrift on Facebook for more information.

Free Yoga Class: The Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, located at the intersection of the Morgan Highway and Grove St., is sponsoring a free yoga class on Tuesday evenings from 6-7 p.m., instructed by Tina Young.

Social Singles Club: A social singles club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month at Our Lady of Snows Church rectory basement, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Meet other active, mature singles for fun activities and friendship. Call Linda at 570-470-5220 for more information.

Reflective Address Markers: The Fleetville Volunteer Fire Co. is selling reflective address markers for the residents of Benton Township. Organizers say that the markers are highly visible day and night, with reflective material on both sides. They are also fade-resistant and will last for years. Markers are $20 and will help the fire department find residences quickly in case of an emergency. Call 570-945-3139 for more information or to place an order.

Anthracite Museum Winter Hours: The Pennsylvania Anthracite Heritage Museum, in McDade Park off Keyser Avenue in Scranton, will be closed to the public on Mondays and Tuesdays through April, 2017. However, groups of 10 or more may make an appointment for a guided tour by calling the museum in advance at 570-963-4804. The Pennsylvania Anthracite Heritage Museum will be open Wednesdays through Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 5 p.m. Visit anthracitemuseum.org for more information.

Yoga Classes for Seniors: A yoga class for beginners is offered to seniors 55 years of age and older at the Abington Senior Center, 1151 Winola Road. The class is held each Monday at the center from 11:15 a.m. to noon. A fee of $5 per class is required to help pay for the professional instructor. Call 570-586-8996 for more information.

Pavilion Rentals Available: The Lakeside Pavilion at the Abington Area Community Park, located at the intersection of Winola Road and Grove St., is available for rentals. Amenities include the use of Eston Wilson Lake, the boundless playground, soccer and softball fields, hiking and nature trails and a dog park. Handicapped-accessible parking is also available. Reservation forms are available at the Clarks Summit Borough Building, 304 S. State St., or online at abingtonparks.com. Call 570-585-4811 for more information.

Eating Disorder Support Group: Marywood University’s Psychological Services Center will host a weekly eating disorder support group on Tuesdays from 8-9 p.m.,in the McGowan Center for Graduate and Professional Studies. The group is limited to those 18 years of age and older and the fee is $5 per session. For more information, to register for the group or for any questions regarding this group or individual treatment options, call 570-348-6269.

Grief Support: VNA Hospice and Home Health, 301 Delaware Ave. in Olyphant, offers a variety of grief/bereavement support groups.

• Bereavement support group. This more traditional group assists participants in learning to cope with the new challenges facing them as they grieve. Third Thursday of each month, 6-8 p.m.; and the second Wednesday of each month, 12:30-2 p.m.

• Knitting and crocheting group. Beginners and experienced join together with instructors on hand, knitting/crocheting items for preemies, which are donated to hospitals in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. Bring your own knitting needles and crochet hooks. Patterns and instruction provided. Mondays, 1:30-3 p.m.

• Fisherman knot rosary & sleeping bag project. VNA provides the twine needed to produce these soft rosary that are then donated to skilled nursing facilities, personal care homes and VA Hospital in Wilkes-Barre. They also make sleeping bags for our homeless community. Tuesdays 1-2:30 p.m.

• Yoga for healing. Soothing the body, mind and spirit in a gentle way helps the whole being to relax and heal. There is a $10 fee per class. Wear comfortable clothing and bring a yoga mat or blanket. Tuesdays, 6:15-7:30 p.m. Call 570-383-5180 with questions.

Zumba Classes: Zumba classes will be held at the Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road, on Mondays and Thursday evenings at 7:15 p.m. and on Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. Call Diane Hibble at 570-878-8212 for more information.

Lung Cancer Support Group: A newly-formed support group for people with lung cancer and their caretakers will meet at the Center for Comprehensive Care, 5 Morgan Highway, Suite 7, Scranton, every first Wednesday of the month. Call Rita Fenton at 570-586-0179 for more information.

Lupus Support Group: The Tunkhannock-area monthly lupus support group meets every third Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Tunkhannock Library, 220 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. For more information, call 1 (888) 99-LUPUS or visit lupuspa.org.

Overeaters Anonymous: Clarks Summit meetings of Overeaters Anonymous at the First Presbyterian Church, 300 School St., are as follows: Sundays, 4 p.m.; Mondays and Wednesdays, 7 p.m.; Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. Call 570-587-4313 for more information.