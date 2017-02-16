Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Poster Exhibit: Keystone College will celebrate African-American History Month with an exhibition of posters that are part of the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African-American History and Culture (NMAAHC).

The exhibition, “A Place for All People: Introducing the National Museum of African-American History and Culture,” is a series of 20 unique and informative posters that are part of the Smithsonian’s Traveling Exhibition series. The posters will be exhibited on the main floor of Hibbard Campus Center throughout the month of February. The display is open to the campus community and the public free of charge.

“A Place for All People” is a survey of the African-American community’s contributions to American history.

Tax Help: Residents from Lackawanna County with household incomes of less than $54,000 in 2016 can receive free assistance completing their federal, state and local tax returns through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. The free service is staffed by University of Scranton accounting students and numerous professional volunteers organized by the University and the United Way of Lackawanna and Wayne Counties, with the support of several local human service organizations.

Walk-in service without an appointment is available in Brennan Hall on the University’s campus Mondays and Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesdays noon to 5 p.m., and Fridays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from through Wednesday, March 8; and Monday, March 20, to Friday, March 31.



Residents are asked to bring: a valid photo ID, all W2 forms, all 1099 forms, real estate tax receipts for the rent/tax rebate, form 8332 for non-custodial parents; Social Security numbers or individual tax identification numbers (ITIN) for all taxpayers and dependents, W-7 forms if appropriate, information related to income and expenses, a personal banking account check if direct deposit is desired and any documentation related to health insurance for themselves and anyone on the tax return, such as Form 1095-A, -B or -C, or paperwork from the Healthcare Market Place. Last year’s tax returns are also requested.

You can also make an appointment (if it is not already sold out) at the Abington Senior Center, 1151 Winola Road in Clarks Summit on Tuesday, March 21, 2-6 p.m. Visit uwlc.net or call 570-504-0614.



The Lackawanna County Area Agency on Aging will provide assistance for qualifying senior citizens residing in Lackawanna County with their 2016 state property tax/rent rebate forms. To qualify for the rebate, Pennsylvanians must be age 65 and older (widows and widowers age 50 and older and people with disabilities age 18 and older). The income limit for a homeowner is $35,000 and $15,000 for renters. Rebates range from $250-$650. The deadline for filing the form(s) is June 30. Telespond Senior Services will be visiting the Abington Senior Center, 1151 Winola Road in Clarks Summit, 9-11 a.m. on the third Friday of the month. Call 570-290- 0578 or 570-961- 1950 for more information.

Reunion Meeting: ﻿The 1967 graduating classes of Olyphant High School and St. Patrick’s High School of Olyphant, will hold a reunion meeting, open to all classmates, on Feb. 21, at the Italian-American Club, Burke Bypass and E. Scott Street in Olyphant, at 6 p.m. Call 570-677-6188 570-563-2480 for more information. The combined reunion will be on July 1, at the pavilion located at Jessup VFW Post. Members of other graduating classes from both schools are also invited to attend.

Library Challenge: The Lackawanna County Library System wants to help readers to add a little spice to their reading this year by asking them to pick books that they might otherwise overlook.

This year it’s simply called the “2017 Book Challenge.” There are no complex rules just good books to read,” said Mary Garm, library system administrator. “We are asking people to step outside their reading comfort zone. People can stop at any of Lackawanna County’s 10 libraries and pick up a flyer that provides details of the challenge and offers reading ideas.” Stop by any library to learn more.

Scott Township Memorial: The Scott Township Veterans Memorial Committee continues to take memorial brick orders. However, if anyone wishes to have a brick installed for Memorial Day, (May 29), the bricks must be ordered by Wednesday, March 1. Brick order blanks are available from any committee person, at the township building, or at scotttownship.org. Call 570-587-3120 or 570-254- 6783 for more information.

Community Singers: The Wally Gordon Community Singers will accept new members for the 2017 spring season. Membership is open to high school and adult singers for $20 per semester, which includes the cost of musical scores. There are no auditions required. Rehearsals are on Tuesdays, 7:30-8:30 p.m. at the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway. For more information, call 570-561-6005 or visit the Facebook page.

Preschool Registration: The Waverly Preschool, at the Waverly Community House, is accepting registrations for the 2017-18 school year. The programs are: a two-day program for 3-year-olds with classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays; a three-day program for 4-year-olds with classes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; and a five-day program for 4-year olds with classes Monday through Friday. All classes are 9-11:30 a.m. All programs offer an optional extra day class held noon to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays for 4-year-olds and on Wednesdays for 3-year-olds. There is also an optional extra hour daily (11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) for all ages, called Lunch Bunch. For more information, call 570-586-2654. Also, feel free to visit the preschool, or at waverlypreschool.com.

Sewing Club: The Glenburn 4-H Sewing Club is taking registrations for youth to sign up for 4-H textile science projects. In 4-H, members learn basic clothing construction skills to complete a garment of their choice, according to their experience and interest. Leaders accept all levels of experience from beginners to advanced youngsters. Boys and girls, ages 8–19, are encouraged to register by calling 570-563- 1369.

Alzheimer’s Association:The Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Pennsylvania hosts a support group meeting at Elan Gardens, 465 Venard Road, Clarks Summit, on the last Tuesday of the month from 7-8 p.m. For reservations, call 570-585-8099.

Zumba Fitness: Zumba fitness classes are held at The Clarks Summit Fire Hall, 321 Bedford St. Diane Hibble, a licensed Zumba fitness Instructor for five years, leads this 60-minute, calorie-burning workout. Admission is $5 per class, and a portion of that goes to support the local fire company. Call 570-878-8212 for most complete schedule or see it at facebook.com/zumba.diane.

Rec Center Fall/Winter Hours:Newton Recreation Center, 1814 Newton-Ransom Blvd. in Clarks Summit, has begun fall/winter hours that will continue through May: weekdays, 9 a.m. to noon and 3-8:30 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Recovery Group: A recovery support group will meet every Friday at 7 p.m. in the Recovery Room at Clarks Green Assembly of God, 204 S. Abington Road in Clarks Green. For more information, call 570-586-8286.

Tots and Toddlers Music Time: At Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly Township: Tots and Toddlers Music Time, six 45-minute sessions Thursdays (6 months to 5 years), 5:45-6:30 p.m.; Fridays (3-5 years), 9:15-10 a.m.; (6 months to 2 years), 10-10:45 a.m.; and Saturdays (6 months to 5 years), 11-11:45 a.m. All classes are held in the Scout Room.

Upstairs Thrift: A nonprofit shop is at the Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly Township. It has upscale clothing for all, household items, childrens’ toys, books and games. It is open Wednesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit Upstairs Thrift on Facebook for more information.

Free Yoga Class: The Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, located at the intersection of the Morgan Highway and Grove St., is sponsoring a free yoga class on Tuesday evenings from 6-7 p.m., instructed by Tina Young.

Social Singles Club: A social singles club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month at Our Lady of Snows Church rectory basement, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Meet other active, mature singles for fun activities and friendship. Call Linda at 570-470-5220 for more information.

Reflective Address Markers: The Fleetville Volunteer Fire Co. is selling reflective address markers for the residents of Benton Township. Organizers say that the markers are highly visible day and night, with reflective material on both sides. They are also fade-resistant and will last for years. Markers are $20 and will help the fire department find residences quickly in case of an emergency. Call 570-945-3139 for more information or to place an order.

Anthracite Museum Winter Hours: The Pennsylvania Anthracite Heritage Museum, in McDade Park off Keyser Avenue in Scranton, will be closed to the public on Mondays and Tuesdays through April, 2017. However, groups of 10 or more may make an appointment for a guided tour by calling the museum in advance at 570-963-4804. The Pennsylvania Anthracite Heritage Museum will be open Wednesdays through Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 5 p.m. Visit anthracitemuseum.org for more information.

Yoga Classes for Seniors: A yoga class for beginners is offered to seniors 55 years of age and older at the Abington Senior Center, 1151 Winola Road. The class is held each Monday at the center from 11:15 a.m. to noon. A fee of $5 per class is required to help pay for the professional instructor. Call 570-586-8996 for more information.

Pavilion Rentals Available: The Lakeside Pavilion at the Abington Area Community Park, located at the intersection of Winola Road and Grove St., is available for rentals. Amenities include the use of Eston Wilson Lake, the boundless playground, soccer and softball fields, hiking and nature trails and a dog park. Handicapped-accessible parking is also available. Reservation forms are available at the Clarks Summit Borough Building, 304 S. State St., or online at abingtonparks.com. Call 570-585-4811 for more information.

Eating Disorder Support Group: Marywood University’s Psychological Services Center will host a weekly eating disorder support group on Tuesdays from 8-9 p.m.,in the McGowan Center for Graduate and Professional Studies. The group is limited to those 18 years of age and older and the fee is $5 per session. For more information, to register for the group or for any questions regarding this group or individual treatment options, call 570-348-6269.

Grief Support: VNA Hospice and Home Health, 301 Delaware Ave. in Olyphant, offers a variety of grief/bereavement support groups.

• Bereavement support group. This more traditional group assists participants in learning to cope with the new challenges facing them as they grieve. Third Thursday of each month, 6-8 p.m.; and the second Wednesday of each month, 12:30-2 p.m.

• Knitting and crocheting group. Beginners and experienced join together with instructors on hand, knitting/crocheting items for preemies, which are donated to hospitals in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. Bring your own knitting needles and crochet hooks. Patterns and instruction provided. Mondays, 1:30-3 p.m.

• Fisherman knot rosary & sleeping bag project. VNA provides the twine needed to produce these soft rosary that are then donated to skilled nursing facilities, personal care homes and VA Hospital in Wilkes-Barre. They also make sleeping bags for our homeless community. Tuesdays 1-2:30 p.m.

• Yoga for healing. Soothing the body, mind and spirit in a gentle way helps the whole being to relax and heal. There is a $10 fee per class. Wear comfortable clothing and bring a yoga mat or blanket. Tuesdays, 6:15-7:30 p.m. Call 570-383-5180 with questions.

Zumba Classes: Zumba classes will be held at the Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road, on Mondays and Thursday evenings at 7:15 p.m. and on Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. Call Diane Hibble at 570-878-8212 for more information.

12-Step Recovery: Christian Support Group: Spiritual Kindergarten for everyone who desires healing from life’s hurts, afflictions, dysfunctions, dependencies, or addictions. Meetings held Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. and Thursdays, 6 p.m. at the Waverly United Methodist Church Hall, 105 Church St. in Waverly Township. For more information, call: 570-961-1234.

Lung Cancer Support Group: A newly-formed support group for people with lung cancer and their caretakers will meet at the Center for Comprehensive Care, 5 Morgan Highway, Suite 7, Scranton, every first Wednesday of the month. Call Rita Fenton at 570-586-0179 for more information.

Lupus Support Group: The Tunkhannock-area monthly lupus support group meets every third Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Tunkhannock Library, 220 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. For more information, call 1 (888) 99-LUPUS or visit lupuspa.org.

Overeaters Anonymous: Clarks Summit meetings of Overeaters Anonymous at the First Presbyterian Church, 300 School St., are as follows: Sundays, 4 p.m.; Mondays and Wednesdays, 7 p.m.; Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. Call 570-587-4313 for more information.