Email your organization’s events to suburbanweekly@timesshamrock.com. Have them in by noon on Friday to have them included in the following Thursday’s edition. Visit abingtonsuburban.com for the complete calendar listing.

Clothing Drive: Drop off your clean, used blue jeans and sweat shirts at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St. in Clarks Summit, through Tuesday, Jan. 31, for distribution at Clarks Summit State Hospital. All sizes for men and women are welcome.

Mystery Book Club Meeting: The Mysteries and Detectives Book Club will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 7 p.m. at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St. in Clarks Summit. The program for January is a reader’s choice of any Robert Barnard novel.

Backyard Beekeepers: The monthly meeting of the Lackawanna Backyard Beekeepers will be held Friday, Jan. 13, at 6:30 p.m. at the Abington Community Library’s Ryon room. A $5 donation is requested for the library. This month’s topic is “thinking about becoming a beekeeper: beekeeping basics.” Visit facebook.com/lackawannabackyardbeekeepers or lackawannabackyardbeekeepers.blogspot.com for more information.

KOC Breakfast: Knights of Columbus Abington Council No. 6611 will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet on Sunday, Jan. 15, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St Patrick’s church hall in Nicholson. Tickets are $8; $4 for children 12 and younger. CCD students eat for free. Tickets available at the door. Menu includes scrambled eggs, home fries, bacon, sausage, gravy and biscuits, fruit and more.

Music Lessons: For six weeks, on Thursday evenings and Friday and Saturday mornings, beginning on Thursday, Jan. 19, the Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly Township, will once again offer Tots and Toddlers Music. The classes are 45 minutes in length.

Classes for children ages 6 months to 5 years old will take place on Thursday evenings at 6 p.m. and on Saturday mornings at 10 a.m. Friday classes are scheduled at 9:15 a.m. for 2- to 5-year-olds and 10 a.m. for kids 6 months to 2 years.

The activities are age appropriate and are designed to enhance language, social and cognitive development. Children will use instruments, singing, movement, baby sign language and books to explore their world and play through music.



The fee is $55 for the six-week session (instruments are provided) and all classes will be held in the Scout Room.



For more information or to print a registration form, visit waverlycomm.org or call 570-586-8191, ext. 2.

Preschool Registration: The Waverly Preschool, at the Waverly Community House, is accepting registrations for the 2017-18 school year. The programs are: a two-day program for 3-year-olds with classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays; a three-day program for 4-year-olds with classes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; and a five-day program for 4-year olds with classes Monday through Friday. All classes are 9-11:30 a.m. All programs offer an optional extra day class held noon to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays for 4-year-olds and on Wednesdays for 3-year-olds. There is also an optional extra hour daily (11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) for all ages, called Lunch Bunch. For more information, call 570-586-2654. Also, feel free to visit the preschool, or at waverlypreschool.com.

Fall Hours for Observatory:The Thomas G. Cupillari ’60 Astronomical Observatory will continue each Wednesday and Friday evening through Friday, Nov. 18. The astronomical programs will feature an illustrated lecture and weather-permitted observation through telescopes. Open to the public and free, the fall sessions at the observatory will be held regardless of sky conditions and will be canceled only by the threat of severe weather.

Large groups such as school classes, scouts and community organizations interested in attending a session may call 570-945-8402 or email observatory@keystone.edu to arrange a private appointment. The observatory is located on Route 107, approximately two miles west of Interstate 81, exit 202, and approximately two miles east of Fleetville. For more information, visit keystone.edu/observatory.

Alzheimer’s Association:The Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Pennsylvania hosts a support group meeting at Elan Gardens, 465 Venard Road, Clarks Summit, on the last Tuesday of the month from 7-8 p.m. For reservations, call 570-585-8099.

Zumba Fitness: Zumba fitness classes are held at The Clarks Summit Fire Hall, 321 Bedford St. Diane Hibble, a licensed Zumba fitness Instructor for five years, leads this 60-minute, calorie-burning workout. Admission is $5 per class, and a portion of that goes to support the local fire company. Call 570-878-8212 for most complete schedule or see it at facebook.com/zumba.diane.

Rec Center Fall/Winter Hours:Newton Recreation Center, 1814 Newton-Ransom Blvd. in Clarks Summit, has begun fall/winter hours that will continue through May: weekdays, 9 a.m. to noon and 3-8:30 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Recovery Group: A recovery support group will meet every Friday at 7 p.m. in the Recovery Room at Clarks Green Assembly of God, 204 S. Abington Road in Clarks Green. For more information, call 570-586-8286.

Tots and Toddlers Music Time: At Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly Township: Tots and Toddlers Music Time, six 45-minute sessions Thursdays (6 months to 5 years), 5:45-6:30 p.m.; Fridays (3-5 years), 9:15-10 a.m.; (6 months to 2 years), 10-10:45 a.m.; and Saturdays (6 months to 5 years), 11-11:45 a.m. All classes are held in the Scout Room.

Upstairs Thrift: A nonprofit shop is at the Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly Township. It has upscale clothing for all, household items, childrens’ toys, books and games. It is open Wednesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit Upstairs Thrift on Facebook for more information.

Free Yoga Class: The Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, located at the intersection of the Morgan Highway and Grove St., is sponsoring a free yoga class on Tuesday evenings from 6-7 p.m., instructed by Tina Young.

Social Singles Club: A social singles club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month at Our Lady of Snows Church rectory basement, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Meet other active, mature singles for fun activities and friendship. Call Linda at 570-470-5220 for more information.

Sewing Club Taking New Members: The Glenburn 4-H Sewing Club is now taking registrations for youth to work on 4-H textile science projects. In 4-H, members learn basic clothing construction skills to complete a garment of their choice, according to their experience and interest. The club accepts all levels of experience from beginners to advanced, including tailoring and formalwear. Kids 8 to 19 are encouraged to register by calling 570-563-1369. To find out more about 4-H, call Penn State Extension in Lackawanna County at 570-963-6842.

Anthracite Museum Winter Hours: The Pennsylvania Anthracite Heritage Museum, in McDade Park off Keyser Avenue in Scranton, will be closed to the public on Mondays and Tuesdays through April, 2017. However, groups of 10 or more may make an appointment for a guided tour by calling the museum in advance at 570-963-4804. The Pennsylvania Anthracite Heritage Museum will be open Wednesdays through Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 5 p.m. Visit anthracitemuseum.org for more information.

Pavilion Rentals Available: The Lakeside Pavilion at the Abington Area Community Park, located at the intersection of Winola Road and Grove St., is available for rentals. Amenities include the use of Eston Wilson Lake, the boundless playground, soccer and softball fields, hiking and nature trails and a dog park. Handicapped-accessible parking is also available. Reservation forms are available at the Clarks Summit Borough Building, 304 S. State St., or online at abingtonparks.com. Call 570-585-4811 for more information.

Reflective Address Markers: The Fleetville Volunteer Fire Co. is selling reflective address markers for the residents of Benton Township. Organizers say that the markers are highly visible day and night, with reflective material on both sides. They are also fade-resistant and will last for years. Markers are $20 and will help the fire department find residences quickly in case of an emergency. Call 570-945-3139 for more information or to place an order.

Grief Support: VNA Hospice and Home Health, 301 Delaware Ave. in Olyphant, offers a variety of grief/bereavement support groups.

• Bereavement support group. This more traditional group assists participants in learning to cope with the new challenges facing them as they grieve. Third Thursday of each month, 6-8 p.m.; and the second Wednesday of each month, 12:30-2 p.m.

• Knitting and crocheting group. Beginners and experienced join together with instructors on hand, knitting/crocheting items for preemies, which are donated to hospitals in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. Bring your own knitting needles and crochet hooks. Patterns and instruction provided. Mondays, 1:30-3 p.m.

• Fisherman knot rosary & sleeping bag project. VNA provides the twine needed to produce these soft rosary that are then donated to skilled nursing facilities, personal care homes and VA Hospital in Wilkes-Barre. They also make sleeping bags for our homeless community. Tuesdays 1-2:30 p.m.

• Yoga for healing. Soothing the body, mind and spirit in a gentle way helps the whole being to relax and heal. There is a $10 fee per class. Wear comfortable clothing and bring a yoga mat or blanket. Tuesdays, 6:15-7:30 p.m. Call 570-383-5180 with questions.

Yoga Classes for Seniors: A yoga class for beginners is offered to seniors 55 years of age and older at the Abington Senior Center, 1151 Winola Road. The class is held each Monday at the center from 11:15 a.m. to noon. A fee of $4 per class is required to help pay for the professional instructor. Call 570-586-8996 for more information.

Zumba Classes: Zumba classes will be held at the Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road, on Mondays and Thursday evenings at 7:15 p.m. and on Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. Call Diane Hibble at 570-878-8212 for more information.

Eating Disorder Support Group: Marywood University’s Psychological Services Center will host a weekly eating disorder support group on Tuesdays from 8-9 p.m.,in the McGowan Center for Graduate and Professional Studies. The group is limited to those 18 years of age and older and the fee is $5 per session. For more information, to register for the group or for any questions regarding this group or individual treatment options, call 570-348-6269.

12-Step Recovery: Christian Support Group: Spiritual Kindergarten for everyone who desires healing from life’s hurts, afflictions, dysfunctions, dependencies, or addictions. Meetings held Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. and Thursdays, 6 p.m. at the Waverly United Methodist Church Hall, 105 Church St. in Waverly Township. For more information, call: 570-961-1234.

Lung Cancer Support Group: A newly-formed support group for people with lung cancer and their caretakers will meet at the Center for Comprehensive Care, 5 Morgan Highway, Suite 7, Scranton, every first Wednesday of the month. Call Rita Fenton at 570-586-0179 for more information.

Lupus Support Group: The Tunkhannock-area monthly lupus support group meets every third Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Tunkhannock Library, 220 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. For more information, call 1 (888) 99-LUPUS or visit lupuspa.org.

Overeaters Anonymous: Clarks Summit meetings of Overeaters Anonymous at the First Presbyterian Church, 300 School St., are as follows: Sundays, 4 p.m.; Mondays and Wednesdays, 7 p.m.; Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. Call 570-587-4313 for more information.

Glenburn 4-H: The Glenburn 4-H Club is open to young people ages 8-19 who would either like to learn how to sew or know how and would like to learn new skills. Hilda Lewis and Ann Northup are instructors. Call 570-563-1369 for more information.