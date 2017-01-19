Article Tools Font size – + Share This

In this photo provided by The Xerces Society, a rusty patched bumble bee collects pollen from a flower.

My friend showed me the best feature of his house, a 600-square-foot lanai, or screened-in patio. With a family of six, the lanai easily accommodates a ping-pong table, lawn chairs, a table with seating for eight, a grill and plenty of room left over for tricycle traffic and lawn toys. And just yards away, a fairway spans the entire view.

But he had another creative addition to show me. In each outside corner, was a landscape cut-out in which he had recently planted citrus trees. The trees, he informed me, were self-pollinating, so he would not need to bring in bees.

Was he correct? Self-pollinating trees still need pollination — moving pollen from flower to flower to produce fruit. The trees, however, can be pollinated from their own flowers. They do not need pollen from other trees. So, to pollinate these trees without the use of bees, he would need to move pollen manually around all the flowers of his trees, once per week until the flowers are gone.

Sound like a lot of work? Imagine if he had moved an orchard “indoors”!

Do you like orange juice? Without the help of bees, 90 percent of orange pollination would be missing. But what do we use oranges for other than juice and table fruit? We could probably adjust.

Pizza and pasta, on the other hand, would be a different story. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) reports that tomatoes — think about all that sauce — are primarily dependent on bumble bees for their insect pollination. Because of their role pollinating crops like tomatoes, these bumble bees provide a significant amount of the labor force in a $3 billion U.S. industry. (Imagine the price of pizza if all tomatoes had to be pollinated with Q-tips!)

Yet, the USFWS reports that since the 1990s, the population of the rusty patched bumble bee has declined 87 percent, including possible extinction in 15 states of its original 28-state range. Because of this decline, as of last week, the rusty patched bumble bee is now the first bee of any kind in the lower 48 states to be declared endangered.

Pennsylvania is one of the 13 states in which the rusty patched bumble bee continues to labor. The USFWS lists four steps you can take to help pay this laborer’s bills: 1: Grow something, even on your deck. 2: When you grow, grow something native. 3: Don’t mow everything — leave some areas alone, and 4: Limit the use of pesticides and chemical fertilizer whenever possible or avoid them entirely.

These chemicals can persist in the soil and bumble bees, since they nest in the ground, are especially susceptible.

What is good for the rusty patched bumble bee is good for you too. Or did you want to trade a perfect lawn for pizza and flowers?

Reach me at josarhuap@aol.com.

Joshua Arp is an ISA-certified municipal specialist, Clarks Summit’s municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance business.