From left: Natalie McArdle, Sharon McArdle and Maryn McArdle.

People express themselves through all sorts of ways. Sharon McArdle expresses herself through her painting using glass, canvas, wood and slate. She uses watercolors and acrylics.

She has been offering a painting workshop at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St. in Clarks Summit, for several years. Workshops are offered for three months in the spring and three months in the fall. She also teaches a workshop for students in grades seven to 12 during the summer.

The next painting class is Monday, April 23, at the library from 6 to 8 p.m. The class is $10 and all supplies, including paint and brushes, are included. You do not have to have any paining experience to attend the class. There are about 25 people in each class and each class fills up quickly. There is a waiting list for the April class. The May class will be painting wine glasses with the theme “by the sea.”

The class participants will have a picture frame that is surrounded by a mirror. They will paint a bird on the frame and a nest on the bottom of the frame. They will also paint berries that the bird is eating.

“Painting brings joy to people,” said McArdle. “When they start painting at the workshop, they say they can’t do this. When they finish the project, they say I can’t believe I did this. I watch peoples faces when they complete the project. Art brings me joy and I like to see their joy.”

“I was working at hematology and oncology,” said McArdle. “A woman came in with a purse that had flowers on it. I thought the purse was gorgeous. I asked her where she got it. She said she painted the flowers on it and gives lessons. I never painted before but from that encounter, I started to take painting classes.”

She began by taking lessons from Dottie Zimmer Kerber of Honesdale. She has also taken lessons with Al Ondush, Hal Lehman and Mary Lou Chibirka.

McArdle has done painting workshops at the Everhart Museum, Abington Senior Center and Elan Gardens and with the Pocono Painters, a group of the Society of Decorative Artists.

On most days, she can be found in her basement painting. Once a month, friends come over for lunch and to paint. When it gets warmer, then they move out to her patio to paint.

She is passing on her love of painting onto her grandchildren.

“My granddaughter Natalie is 3,” said McArdle. “She has her own paint smock and Crayola Water Magic. She can paint water over the page and the color comes out. She also likes to use markers and stickers.”

“I like coloring the best,” said Maryn McArdle, a granddaughter who is 8 and in second grade at Clarks Summit Elementary. “For Easter, I painted a lighthouse by the beach. I have painted with watercolor, acrylic, follow the directions and pastels. I also like to play soccer, softball and basketball.”

“I have taken the paint class,” said Sandy Longo, director of the Abington Community Library. “It is very well received. You can have the skills of a beginner and come out with something beautiful. She is a wonderful teacher.”

“I love to watch the class create something,” said McArdle. “I am proud of them. The library offers so much to the community including card making and quilting. They offered me an opportunity to teach painting here and people enjoy the painting class.”