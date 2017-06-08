Article Tools Font size – + Share This



This year’s 26th annual Commissioners’ Bocce Tournament will be held on Saturday, June 10, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at McDade Park in Scranton. The event will feature 24 teams with more than 96 players in men’s, women’s and mixed teams categories. For information, call 570-961-2335 or 570-963-6764.

From left: John Mecca, tournament director; Silvio Mele, director; William Davis, the county’s deputy director for Parks and Recreation; commissioner Jerry Notarianni; Steve Evers, director; Nick DePietro, tournament founder; Al Lispi, honorary chairman; Liz Kosarev, director; Bill Auriemma, director; commissioner Laureen A. Cummings; commissioner Patrick M. O’Malley; Mark Dougher, the county’s Parks and Recreation’s Buildings and grounds manager; John Rettura, tournament director; Sam Junta, director; and Hank Jones, director.