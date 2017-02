Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly Township, will once again host its annual American Red Cross blood drive on Saturday, March 4, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Walk-ins are welcomed, however, if you would like to schedule your donation for a specific time, call (800) 733-2767 to make an appointment. You can also call the Waverly Community House at 570-586-8191, ext. 2.