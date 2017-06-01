Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The inaugural “Kickin’ the Stigma Out of Mental Illness” kickball tournament in support of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Scranton Chapter) will be held on Sunday, June 11, beginning at 10 a.m. at McDade Park in Scranton. The entrance fee is $20 per person and all participants must be 12 years or older to play. Teams must consist of 9 to 12 players and any single players without a team will be placed on one or formed into a new team. All participants will get free hot dogs. Registration is now open. If interested, call 570-342-1047, email NAMIkickball@gmail.com, or find “Kickin’ the Stigma out of Mental Illness” on Facebook.