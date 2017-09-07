Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The Dalton United Methodist Church is holding its 20th annual golf tournament on Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Lakeland Golf Course at 9 a.m. The tournament helps support the local food pantry and the Bright Beginnings Pre school which are based at the Dalton Church. The tournament which began twenty years ago, is a nine-hole and captain-and-crew format. Luncheon and prizes will be awarded at the conclusion of the golf match. Anyone who would like to sponsor a hole, donate a door prize or put a team in the tournament, please call chairman Jim Gray @ 570-587-7067. Pictured below are members of the committee:

Left to right: Pastor T.J. McCabe; Pat Purdy (Luncheon chair); Vic Purdy and Chairman Jim Gray.