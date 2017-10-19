Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Cedar BMX, a BMX track in Clarks Summit, held a benefit BMX race recently to raise funds for the Griffiths family, owners of The Mess Hall restaurant in Covington Township. The family lost their home in a fire. Anne Griffiths, owner of The Mess Hall, uses the profits from the military-themed restaurant to fund “Helping Hands,” an organization that supports local veterans in need of assistance.

Cedar BMX administrator, Candy Rosencrance, presented Mike Yzkanin (Anne Griffith’s son) with a check for the proceeds from the race.

“Anne Griffiths and her family are an inspiration of selflessness. They generously give their time and resources to help local veterans,” said Candy Rosencrance, administrator of Cedar BMX. “The Cedar BMX riders and families rallied to support such a giving family in their time of need.”

Clockwise from left front: Yzkanin, BMX racer Joey Hitchcock, Rosencrance and Raya Perez.