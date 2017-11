Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The members of the Rotary Club of the Abingtons will donate their weekends and Christmas week to help the Salvation Army collect funds for those in need in our area. The bell ringers will be in front of the liquor store in Chinchilla opposite Blu Wasabi.

For more than 30 years, members have donated 40-60 shifts per year to assist the Salvation Army with its mission.

Among those volunteering are, from left: Laurie Stephens, Diane Calabro, Roger Mattes and Gail Cicerini.