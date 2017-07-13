Article Tools Font size – + Share This



This summer, legislators in New York and Pennsylvania took steps to toughen penalties for cruelty to animals. One reason for this action is that animal cruelty is considered a bridge crime, meaning that offenders against animals are linked with general and domestic violence.

But beyond a mere linkage, the notion of “bridge” indicates that violence that might start in the doghouse might enter the kitchen and then out to the street. In other words, people who torture their pets might soon beat up their spouses and then to assault people they do not know.

I have observed a different bridging: People who care for bees also care for their landscapes and also care for the local and global environment. In other words, someone who acquires a beehive soon is planting bee-friendly — and beautiful — perennials, then shrubs, then trees.

Soon this person also installs bat and birdhouses and stops using pesticides and encourages others to do so. But this person also becomes an ecological thinker: Even though she has heard it all her life, as a beekeeper she realizes through personal experience and meditation that all living things are interconnected: Humans are placed in a position of environmental stewardship. If they skew nature’s balance without respecting it, they will soon find themselves needing to take more extreme measures to rectify imbalances they create.

On the one hand, there is a person with an aerosol can in his hand: He is convinced that every flying insect will sting, bite and bring disease. He is convinced that a perfect tree has no chewing insects on its leaves and a perfect lawn has no “weeds” or insects. So he sprays and spreads poison to “sanitize” and protect his property.

But without bees, wasps, bats, snakes and frogs, soon he has more mosquitoes, spiders and mice, and there are no apples on his trees. But his trees have insects and squirrels, and they require cleanup of leaves, so he cuts them down, and soon he has no shade. So he adds an air-conditioning unit or two and stays inside.

A beekeeper is a nature-watcher, on the other hand, so as she shoos away a snake, she wonders how many mice it will eat today. As the beekeeper notices a wasps nest on a harmless side of his house, he wonders how many spiders it will remove. The beekeeper considers getting chickens to reduce the amount of Lyme-disease spreading ticks on her property.

Since beekeeping is a bridge activity to ecological health, we need to encourage beekeepers. Are our ordinances bee- and ecology-friendly, or do they continue to enact an outmoded notion of sanitation and safety?

Recognizing this, in 2013, Baltimore amended its beekeeping laws to allow bees to be kept on the smallest of lots as long as they are merely five feet from a property line.

Joshua Arp is an ISA-certified municipal specialist, Clarks Summit’s municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance business.