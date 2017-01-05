Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The Lackawanna County Office of Youth and Family Services (OYFS) has joined forces with the United Way of Lackawanna and Wayne Counties and its Students That Attend Regularly Succeed (STARS) program, to assist students and their families with attendance and neglect issues. Four school liaisons will help to facilitate student attendance plans and alleviate barriers to truancy, absenteeism and perilous behaviors.

From left: Lackawanna County Commissioner Jerry Notarianni, Lisa Berardelli, Debbie Marichak, Tammy Reiprich, Lou Strazzeri, Jessica Ferretti and Jennifer Carroll, Barbara Burge, Commissioner Patrick M. O’Malley and Commissioner Laureen A. Cummings.