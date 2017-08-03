Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Mary Ann Joyce, information resources and services support specialist in the Penn State Worthington Scranton (PSWS) library, was the recipient of this year’s Gertrude Hawk Chocolates Service Award.

The award was initiated by the Gertrude Hawk Chocolate Co. in 1979. This annual award recognizes a faculty or staff member who has provided exemplary service to the campus, primarily through co-curricular or activities that benefit students.

“The unseen daily work Mary Ann conducts for the betterment of the library is only surpassed by the dedication she has for helping students in need,” said Dr. Todd Adams, assistant professor of arts and humanities at PSWS, and the organizer of the annual awards ceremony at which Joyce received her award.

“She single-handedly selects the titles for our popular movies collection, and is the main curator of our popular books collection. Additionally, Mary Ann is always coming up with new ideas to advocate recreational reading and promote events through the creation of innovative displays

“The work Mary Ann does on a daily basis at the library translates into an effortless experience for all members of our campus community who depend upon the library’s services for academic coursework. She goes beyond providing basic library services and is always there to recommend the latest award-winning drama, suggests that lesser-known (but brilliant) television series, and advises on what titles will provide a satisfying leisure read. Many academic libraries do not provide these types of reader advisory services, but Mary Ann recognizes the importance of recreational reading and leisurely watching for all members of our campus.”

Joyce, a resident of Clarks Summit, was born and raised in northeastern Pennsylvania. She received her bachelor of arts degree from Penn State and worked in New York City and San Francisco before returning to the Scranton area to raise her three children with her husband, Chris. She has published short stories in the magazines Woman’s World and Fast Fiction.