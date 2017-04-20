Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The Ladies Auxiliary of Scranton will hold its annual luncheon to benefit local charities on Sunday, April 30, at noon at the Glen Oak Country Club in Clarks Summit. The cost is $30/person and includes the luncheon, door prizes, entertainment and a “LuLaRoe Fashion Show.”

Your check made payable to “Ladies Auxiliary of UNICO” is your reservation. It can be forwarded to Diane Alberigi, 501 School St., Clarks Summit, PA 18411 and should include your name, number in your party, and a contact phone number. Reservations close on Monday, April 24. Tickets are also being sold for “Mystery Purse 50/50”--- a cash prize in a designer handbag. Tickets are available from auxiliary members or by calling 570-780-9425 or emailing aydeflice@gmail.com). Tickets will also be available at the luncheon where the drawing will take place. All raffle proceeds benefit Children’s Advocacy Center of NEPA.

From left, seated: Ashley DeFlice, “Mystery Purse 50/50” chair; Barbara Rosetti, arrangements chair; Mary Ann LaPorta, executive director of the Children’s Advocacy Center of NEPA; Gayle DeAntona, ladies auxiliary president; Diane Alberigi, reservations. Standing: Lori Nozzi, Dr. Clarice Zaydon, Ginny Rescigno, Barb DiRienzo, Judy Zanghi, Danelle Hogan and Alice Vanston.