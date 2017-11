Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The auxiliary of Abington Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 7069 in Clarks Summit presented the post with a donation from money raised during a recent chicken barbecue. The funds will be used for the post’s scholarship program. From left: Donald Jones, post commander; Paula Thompson, auxiliary president; Wendy Mangan, auxiliary senior vice president and Michael G. McLane, post quartermaster/adjutant.

The donation amount was $600.