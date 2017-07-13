Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Friends and family of Jake Hoinowski — a longtime Abingtons volunteer firefighter who is facing a battle with cancer and going through therapy in Philadelphia — will hold two fundraising events in his honor.

On Friday July 14, there will be a boot drop at the Dalton Fire Co. parade night at the carnival grounds.

On Sunday, July 16, 8 a.m. to noon, there will be a breakfast benefit at the Clarks Summit Fire Co. on Bedford St. in Clarks Summit. Admission is $9; $6 for kids. Pre-event tickets can be purchased through Dalton Fire, Chinchilla Hose and Clarks Summit Fire members.

Anyone wishing to donate a gift basket they may drop them off at the Clarks Summit Fire, 120 S. State St. Clarks Summit, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekly or Abington Financial Group, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

There is also a Gofundme account under the Clarks Summit Fire Co. Facebook account.