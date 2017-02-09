Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly Township, will offer a winter art class for children age 6 and older. “Art with Jenna,” will be held 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 14 and will run for six weeks. The class, titled Mixed Media and Drawing, focuses on trash to treasure, drawing and painting and pottery and sculpture. The fee for the class is $60 which includes materials. For more information on children’s programs at the Comm, call 570-586-8191, visit waverlycomm.org or visit Waverly Community House on Facebook.

Ada Conroy (foreground) and Stanley Petren make paper mache hot-air balloons.