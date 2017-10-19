Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Abington Community Library staffers, from left: Renee Roberts, Annie Jenkins and Patti Pallo.

You can visit the Abington Community Library and browse through books, magazines and newspapers. You can attend one of the many programs that are offered for all ages. Perhaps you’d like to work on a computer or check out a book on tape. These are just a few things you can do at the library. But having this wonderful resource in this area costs money. Hence the need for fundraisers, like the one coming up this weekend.

The Abington Community Library’s annual fundraiser, “Tasting by the Book lll: All Around the Table,” allows event goers to participate in a unique event where area cooks will provide samples of their dish. There will be everything from appetizers to soup to entrees and dessert.

This is the third year for the event which will take place on Saturday, Oct. 21, 7-9 p.m. at the library, 1200 W. Grove St. in Clarks Summit.

Decorations throughout the library will have a fall theme with fall gourds, pumpkins and candles.

“We eliminated the bidding this year as a way to entice more cooks,” said Renee Roberts, young adult services and project coordinator at the library. “It seemed like a big commitment to ask our cooks to invest their time and resources twice so by asking them to cook just once, we were able to attract more cooks.”

“I am making blackened tuna bites.” said Scott J. Weiland Ph.D., a community cook. “It’s a special recipe that my wife Sunny created and its delicious. It is always a big hit. The Abington Community Library is a very important organization for our community. It stands as a model of excellence for learning and it serves as a hub for citizenry and shared knowledge in Northeastern Pennsylvania, as well as a beacon for the intellectual development of our youth.”

“The third annual Tasting By the Book is being supported by a record-breaking 40 volunteer cooks,” said Bob Jones, co-chair for the event. “This function is an opportunity for community camaraderie. The proceeds go directly to benefit the many programs for children, teens, adults and seniors the library offers the 30,000 family members within its coverage area. An added benefit is that no one will go away hungry.”

“We have such a great variety this year,” said Roberts. “If you like pumpkin, this might be for you. We have a fabulous pasta dish with a pumpkin sauce, pumpkin bread and pumpkin Chex mix. Vegan meatballs, lemon vermicelli, cheese soup is all represented this year. There is no way you will go hungry.”

Beverages will include homebrewed beer and Maiolatesi wine. Water, soda and coffee will also be available.

“I will be making a pumpkin saison beer that is made with barrel oak chips,” said community cook Christina Wolfe. who makes the beer with her husband Sean. He is the president of the Scranton Brewer’s Guild. “This is the second year I am participating in the event. I have two children and we attend all the children’s events at the library. I like to support the library and help with fundraising events. Tasting by the Book is a great event.”

Michael Waskovich will provide live music.

“I think people really connect with Tasting by the Book,” said Roberts. “We highlight community cooks who aren’t professional chefs. These are people who love to cook and enjoy showcasing family recipes or their specialties. We all have one dish we know is a hit so what could be more fun than a room full of hit dishes.”

Tickets for the event are $25 and must be purchased in advance at the Abington Community Library or at bit.ly/2hk02Fk. The event is open to adults only.