Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Women’s Health Event

Everything Natural will present a Women’s Health Event with Dr. Marita Schauch. The topic will be “Healthy Hormones at Any Age” and will address all issues from balancing hormones to fighting fatigue to coping with stress, taking the heat out of hot flashes and boosting metabolism.

The talk will be presented at the Ramada Inn, 820 Northern Blvd. in South Abington Township. For tickets and more information, call Everything Natural at 570-586-9684. Admission to the VIP reception, 5:45-6:45 p.m., is $20. Wine and light fare served; free gift bag with a signed book and preferred seating for the seminar. Admission to the educational seminar, 7-8 p.m., is $5. Products will be sold after the talk. Portions of the proceeds will benefit the Women’s Resource Center of NEPA.

Scholarship Shoot

Factoryville Sportsmen’s Club (FSC) will host its 23rd annual Fred Loch Memorial Scholarship Shoot on Sunday May 6. The shoot begins at 9 a.m. and a full steak dinner will be served at 11:30 a.m. Dinner will be provided for shooters by the club as part of the entry fee. Shotguns are also available if needed. The entry fee is $25 per shooter for 50 birds or $45 for 100 birds. All proceeds go toward the scholarship fund. You can sponsor a shooter for $25 or $45 or sponsor a shooting station for $25. Donations of any size are also appreciated. For additional information or to request an entry form, call 570- 945-3137 or 570-903-5755. You can also check the Club website at fscweb.org. The club is located off Lake Winola Road in Factoryville.

Mysteries Book Club

The next meeting of the Mysteries and Detectives Book Club will be on Tuesday, May 8, 7-8:30 p.m. at the Abington Community Library in Clarks Summit. The book selection for May is Ian Caldwell’s “The Fifth Gospel.” The author for June is Patricia Wentworth.

Honor Societies

• Amy Atkinson of Clarks Summit was among 19 University of Scranton students inducted into Tau Upsilon Alpha, the national human services honor society. The University’s chapter of the honor society, established in 2008, recognizes academic excellence of undergraduate counseling and human services students.

• Madalyn Sunday of South Abington Township was among 18 University of Scranton students inducted into Phi Sigma Tau, the international honor society for students of philosophy. Eligibility for nomination requires a major or minor in philosophy as well as excellence in philosophy works. Induction of nominated students is based on voting results of philosophy faculty and current chapter members. The University’s chapter of the honor society was established in 1982.

• Phillip Schoen, a 2015 graduate of Abington Heights High School and a junior computer science major at Duquesne University, was recently inducted into Order of Omega. Order of Omega is a leadership honor society for members of Fraternity and Sorority organizations.

Church Rummage Sales

• Factoryville Baptist Church, 10 Church St. in Factoryville, will hold a rummage sale Friday, April 27, 4-7 p.m. and Saturday, April 28, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with bag sale at 2 p.m.



• The United Methodist Women of the Clarks Green United Methodist Church, 119 Glenburn Road in Clarks Green, will hold its spring rummage sale on Thursday, May 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Friday, May 4 from 9 a.m. to noon. Clothing, household items, collectibles, jewelry, books and many other treasures will be available for sale. Proceeds benefit the many mission projects supported by the United Methodist Women.

• Dalton United Methodist Church, 125 S. Turnpike Road in Dalton, will hold its spring rummage sale on Friday, May 4, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch will be available Friday; a bake sale provided by Bright Beginnings Preschool will be held Saturday, May 5, 8 a.m. to noon. A $2 and $3 bag sale will be held Friday. No shoes, electronics, TVs or large applicances.

Dropoff dates are Tuesday and Wednesday, May 1 and 2, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 570-563-1280 or 570-587-3755 for more information.

Lions Breakfast

Ransom Lions Pancake Breakfast will be held Sunday May 6, at the Ransom, Community Hall, 2379 Newton Ransom Blvd., 7 a.m. to noon. Menu includes pancakes, sausage, eggs, juice and coffee. Tickets are $7.50, $4 for kids; eat in or take out; tickets are available at the door or from any Lions Club member.