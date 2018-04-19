Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Movie at the Comm

The Comm Kids After School Program at the Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly Township, will sponsor a movie night, featuring Pixar’s animated comedy film “Ratatouille” in The Comm auditorium on Friday, April 20. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Children may come in pajamas and families may bring blankets. Light refreshments will be available for purchase at the concession stand. The event is open to the public. Donations will be accepted at the door. All proceeds from donations will benefit the CommKids Interactive Learning Center, coming soon to the Waverly Community House.

For more information visit the Comm’s Facebook page or call 570-586-8191, ext. 6.

Music and Arts Fair

Keystone College will host its 2018 Music and Arts Fair on Sunday, April 22, 2-5 p.m. The event will feature artists, actors and musicians from Keystone College and the surrounding community. There will also be vendors, food available for purchase and presentation tables from various local community organizations. The main concert will begin in The Theatre at Brooks at 5 p.m.

The day will feature artwork from Keystone College student-artists, the Keystone mobile glass blowing studio, poetry readings, theatrical performances, community and local high school music groups, and all of the ensembles in the Keystone College Department of Performance Music.

Special guests will include The Quietmen, an acoustic and Celtic rock group featuring Keystone professor Dr. Patrick Ratchford at 4 p.m. on the college green. All of the offerings at the fair are free and open to the public. There will be an opportunity for audience members to give to their choice of local charities at the event.

Art Exhibit

The Waverly Small Works Gallery Fine Arts Show: “Inner Universe” will have its opening night reception on Friday, April 27, 6-8 p.m., at the Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly Township, featuring the works of Kathy Fallon.

Widows Banquet

The Country Alliance Church will host a special widows banquet at the Ramada on Northern Blvd. in South Abington Township on Saturday, April 28, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Included will be a meal, music, inspirational speaker Susan Pasquali, who is also a widow, a gift for each attendee and door prizes. Reservations are required by April 23 and can be made by calling 570-587-2885.

Bluegrass Concert

First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit, 300 School St. in Clarks Summit, will host a concert by bluegrass band Hickory Project on Sunday, April 29, 4 p.m. Admission is free; a free-will offering will be taken. Call 570-586-6306 or visit fpccs.org for more information.

Join the Parade

Abington Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 7069 in Clarks Summit will sponsor the annual Memorial Day parade on May 28, starting at 11 a.m. Any groups or individuals who want to be included in the line of march must contact the post at 570-586-9821, daily after 1 p.m. The parade will form at 10 a.m. at the Clarks Summit Elementary School on West Grove Street.

Honor Societies

Local residents were among 54 University of Scranton students inducted into Beta Beta Beta, the national honor society for biology. For induction into the honor society, students must have completed at least three biology courses, maintained at least a 3.0 grade point average in biology, and be in good academic standing at the University. Students inducted included Emma Graham of Waverly Township, Nadeen Jafar of South Abington Township and Maaz Siddiqui of South Abington Township.

• Grace Hambrose of South Abington Township was among the 17 University of Scranton students inducted into Kappa Delta Pi, the international honor society for education.

• Jo Ann Durdan of Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Durdan is pursuing a degree in communications at Pennsylvania State University.