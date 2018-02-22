Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Dean’s List

• Madeleine Mosher of Clarks Summit was named to the Cedarville University dean’s list for the fall semester.

• South Abington Township native Mary-Margaret Graff, an Ithaca College student, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester.

• Elizabethtown College announced the names of students whose outstanding academic performances have earned them the recognition of being included on the fall 2017 dean’s list. Local students included Megan Kane and Melissa Spencer, both of South Abington Township.

Fire Co. Dinner

Fleetville Volunteer Fire Co., 58 Firehouse Lane, will hold an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 24. Takeout 4:30-5 p.m.; Eat in 5 p.m. until sold out

Menu includes spaghetti with homemade meatballs, salad, bread, dessert and beverages. Tickets are $9. Advance tickets can be purchased at B&B Restaurant, CJ’s Deli, Country Cuts and Clark’s Sharp-All. Tickets will also be available at the door until sold out.

For more information, call 570-945-3139, email fleetvillefireco@frontier.com or visit facebook.com/events/297015844158713.

Scholarship winners

The following students have earned Merit Scholarships to attend Alvernia University in the fall: Allison Decker of Dalton and Tyler Lesjack of Clarks Summit.