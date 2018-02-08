Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Church Dinner

East Benton United Methodist Church, 200 Jordan Hollow Road in Dalton, will hold an all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage supper on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 4-7 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door and are $7; $4 for kids younger than 12. Proceeds benefit mission projects and musical events.

Cupcake Challenge at Keystone

Keystone College students are hoping members of the college community and local residents can pick the area’s top cupcakes and raise money to help fight cancer on the same evening.

Students in Keystone’s hospitality and event planning program are conducting the fifth annual “Cupcake Challenge” on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 6-8 p.m. in Evans Hall in Hibbard Campus Center. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

Tickets cost $10 to sample six different cupcakes made by local bakeries and vote for your top choices. Raffle prizes will be awarded. Tickets for the event can be purchased at the door or in advance by emailing brenda.lidy@keystone.edu.

Participating bakers and bakeries include: Allyssa Clarson; Alter House, Elisha Nolan; Billie Wech and Rachel Knowlton; Curlytop Cupcakery; Diane Brewster; Duffy’s; Hilton Scranton and Conference Center; Joyce Leo; McQuade’s Desserts; Shannon Croney, The Lodge at Woodloch; Sherry Pritchyk; Sodexo - Keystone College; The Barking Cupcake; Tina Furman; Cherie Cobb Peoples; Sisile Maruzzelli and the Radisson Lackawnna Station.

Any bakeries wishing to participate may contact brenda.lidy@keystone.edu or call 570-945-8334.

Blood Drives

Winter storms and the flu don’t just mean a lot of people are missing work and school, it also means they can’t keep their American Red Cross blood and platelet donation appointments. The Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to roll up a sleeve to help maintain the blood supply for patients in need. There are two blood drives scheduled in the area: Saturday, Feb. 17, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 205 W. Grove St. and Friday, Feb. 23, 2-7 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 505 Griffin Pond Road.

Visit redcrossblood.org or call (800) RED CROSS.

College Grads

• Richard McDermott of Clarks Summit has earned a bachelor of science degree in geology from Kutztown University.

• DeSales University held its mid-year commencement. Among the graduates were Genna R. Borowski who earned a master of business administration in accounting and Christina M. Krut, who earned a bachelor of science in nursing (magna cum laude). Both are from Clarks Summit.

Dean’s List

• Muhlenberg College students named to dean’s list for the fall semester include Claire Notarianni of Clarks Summit and Samuel Arnold of Dalton.

• South Abington Township native Tiana Yarns was named to the Ithaca College dean’s list for the fall semester.

• Murray S. Fallk, son of David and Rhonda Fallk of Clarks Summit, has been named again to the dean’s list at Cornell University for the fall semester.

• Regina Volpe of Clarks Summit was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Hofstra University.

• Ryan Sheffler of Waverly was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Marist College.

President’s List

Clarks Summit resident Kayleigh Alexis Tokash has been named to the president’s list at James Madison University for the fall semester.