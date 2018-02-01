Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Civic League

Abington Heights Civic League’s monthly meeting will be held on Monday, Feb. 5, 7 p.m. at the clubhouse, 115 Colburn Ave. in Clarks Summit. Mary Osterhout, club +, will be speaking on behalf of Petal Share at this months meeting. Tickets are still available for the club’s Purse Bingo on Saturday, Feb. 10, at the Chinchilla Hose Co. Doors open at noon.

Dog Licenses

The Lackawanna County treasurer’s office will sell 2018 dog licenses at the Clarks Green Borough building, 104 N. Abington Road on Friday, Feb. 9, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mardi Gras Jazz Service

A Mardi Gras jazz service will be held on Sunday, Feb. 11, at 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 300 School St. in Clarks Summit. It is open to the public. The festive worship celebration will make a joyful noise with New Orleans style jazz on the Sunday before the solemn season of Lent, which starts on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 14.

“We are welcoming notable musicians from the area to chase away the blues of winter with lively music,” said Rev. Bill Carter, church pastor and pianist for the band. “It’s a gift to the community, warming us at the coldest time of the year.”

In addition to Carter on piano, the musicians include Jeff Leas on trumpet, Dr. Katie Morell on clarinet, Ron Leas on trombone, Tony Marino on bass and Tyler Dempsey on drums. Rev. Carter has named the band “the South Abington Stompers.” For more information, visit fpccs.org.

Applications for Council

Clarks Green Borough Council is accepting letters of interest from qualified Clarks Green residents wishing to serve on council for a term ending Dec. 31, 2020. Letters will be accepted until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13, at the borough office, 104 N. Abington Road in Clarks Green.

Mysteries Book Club

The next meeting of the Mysteries and Detectives Book Club will be on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 7-8:30 p.m. at the Abington Community Library in Clarks Summit. The book selection for February is Martin Limon’s “Jade Lady Burning.” The author for March is Tess Gerritsen.

Girls Softball Pre-season Clinic

The Abington Heights Comets softball coaches and team members will host a pre-season instructional clinic for girls ages 5-12 on Sunday, Feb. 11, 1-4:30 p.m. Current players and coaches will provide instruction in hitting, fielding, throwing, pitching and catching. Girls from any school district are welcome to attend. For more information, visit aagsl.org or email fanclub18411@gmail.com.

Dean’s List

• Taryn Matti of Dalton was honored for academic achievement by being named to the dean’s list at Delaware Valley University for the fall semester.

• Wilkes University announced the dean’s list for the fall semester. Among them were: Abigail Burke of Clarks Summit, Colin Domnick of Dalton, Sean Gilhooley of Clarks Summit, Marissa Lewis of Dalton, Dana Miller of Dalton, Raeva Mulloth of Waverly Twp., Taylor Oleary of Clarks Summit, Nicole Olver of Clarks Summit, Jasmin Patel of South Abington Twp. and Matthew Wheeland of Clarks Summit.

• More than 1,600 students were named to The University of Scranton’s dean’s list for the fall semester. Among them were: Olivia Basalyga of Clarks Summit, Maxwell Earl of Clarks Summit, Peter Heckman of South AbingtonTownship, Maria Pacyna of South Abington Township, Brittany DuMont of Clarks Summit, Zoe Haggerty of South Abington Township, Cara Kopicki of Clarks Summit, Maaz Siddiqui of South Abington Township, Abigale Sutton of South Abington Township, Justin White of Clarks Summit, Lauren Archibald of South Abington Township, Matthew Barrett of Clarks Summit, Vanessa Duboski of Clarks Summit, Samuel Morano of Clarks Summit, Michelle Pacyna of South Abington Township, Erika Beyrent of Clarks Summit, Scott Curran of North Abington Township, Joseph Marciano of Waverly Township, Elizabeth Pattara of South AbingtonTownship, Enrico Pelicci of Waverly, Masab Siddiqui of South Abington Township, Adam Sunday of South Abington Township, Madalyne Sunday of South AbingtonTownship, Devin Wood of Newton, Michael Farry of South Abington Township, Catherine Pusateri of Clarks Summit, Grace Hambrose of South Abington Township, Jordan Oakey of South AbingtonTownship, Elena Bruning-Martin of Lake Winola, Mariah Hawley of Clarks Green, Lauren Coggins of Clarks Summit, Heather Holzman of Dalton, Jacqueline Pesavento of Clarks Summit, Kelly Pompey of South Abington Township, Gabriella Puteri of Scott Township, Emilee Barrett of Clarks Summit, Michael Curran of Clarks Green, Phong Hoang of South Abington Township, Tarquin McGurrin of Clarks Summit, Dagny Rippon of South Abington Township, Jared Cohen of Clarks Summit, Enis Murtaj of Clarks Summit, Shiqi Zhou of South AbingtonTownship, Andre Camayd of Clarks Green and Michael Thiel of Clarks Summit.

• Clarion University of Pennsylvania’s dean’s list included John Walsh of Dalton.

• Ithaca College’s dean’s list for the fall semester included Meghan Beahan of South Abington Township and Ryan Kresge of Clarks Summit.

• Todd Zimmerman of Clarks Green has been named to the dean’s list at Liberty University.

• The dean’s list at Millikin University included McKinley Carey of South Abington Township.

Community Band

The Crystal Band of Scranton invites you to play with them for their 2018 season. Originated in 1879, the Crystal Band is an all-volunteer community band composed of musicians ranging from high school students to retirees. No auditions required. Practices are Monday nights, 7:30-9 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Abington, 100 Carbondale Road in Waverly. For more information, visit crystalband.com.

Correction

Last week’s front page story misstated how many years Joan Manze has been teaching dance in Clarks Summit. The correct number is 68. The last name of Lily and Susan Whetsell was also misspelled.